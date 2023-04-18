Giant Squid's beautiful mythical adventure The Pathless is now available to buy physically for global retailers for £34.99 / $39.99.

With gameplay that sees you soar through the stunning island cursed by darkness, The Pathless made the jump to Switch earlier this year with solid results. And now you can snap up a physical release which comes with six lovely-looking art cards and a region-free physical edition of the game.

It's worth noting that this version is slightly different from the previously announced Exclusive Edition, which features unique cover art from award-winning artist Elaine Lee.

You can grab your copy of the game from either iam8bit's store — either the standard Retail Edition (out now) or the Exclusive Edition. The Retail version will be available at other online sellers, too.