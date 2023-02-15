Subscribe to Nintendo Life on

The Pathless made a successful transition across to the Nintendo Switch earlier this month, and if you've been holding out for a physical copy, you're in luck. Pre-orders for a physical edition have now officially gone live on iam8bit's website.

It'll set you back $39.99 USD (or your regional equivalent) and comes with a copy of the game, foldout poster, reversible cover sheet, collectible art cards, some exclusive artwork, and is region-free.





If you're not familiar with this title, it's done by the same team behind ABZÛ and features a huge open world, epic soundtrack and is overall a solid Switch port. You can read more in our Nintendo Life review: