Back in October 2021, Square Enix announced it would be releasing Lara Croft and the Guardian of Light and Lara Croft and the Temple of Osiris on the Nintendo Switch. Both titles ended up getting delayed last year until 2023, and now there appears to be another development.

The Entertainment Software Rating Board has recently rated 'The Lara Croft Collection' by Feral Interactive Limited for Switch. The rating describes it as a "collection of two action-adventure games" which seemingly lines up with the spin-off announcements being handled by Feral Interactive. Here's the full description:

Rating Summary: This is a collection of two action-adventure games in which players help Lara Croft and her allies search for artifacts to stop ancient gods from destroying the world. From a 3/4-overhead perspective, players traverse jungle ruins and ancient temples, solve puzzles, and battle hordes of enemy creatures (e.g., dinosaurs, giant scarabs, stone demons). Players use spears, pistols, machine guns, and rifles to defeat enemy forces in fast-paced combat. Battles are accompanied by realistic gunfire, large explosions, and screen-shaking effects. Some creatures break apart into pieces and/or emit splashes of yellow liquid when hit. Red blood is depicted in a handful of instances: large stains appearing as a creature is crushed between spiked rollers; a book page stained with blood drops. The word “bastard” is heard in the game.

Feral Interactive confirmed the delay of Guardian of Light and Temple of Osiris in December last year - mentioning at the time how it looked forward to sharing more in the new year. While these games are lined up for the Switch eShop, the developer also mentioned how it would certainly consider a physical release. You can find out more in our previous story: