Following an update to the Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles: The Cowabunga Collection earlier this week, Konami has now announced the game has sold more than one million copies since it launched across multiple platforms in August last year.

In a brief message on social media platforms, it shared some fun facts - mentioning how the game's player base had now defeated 350 million foot soldiers, gobbled up six million pizzas, and "shredded" Shredder's plans over two million times.





From lifelong fans, to newcomers experiencing the historic games for the first time -- we hope you've enjoyed playing and exploring TMNT: The Cowabunga Collection.



The new update earlier this week added online play to 'TMNT III' for the NES and also included some new bonus content to the Turtles' Lair. Some other "small bug fixes" were also planned for this update. If you've not played this collection yet, be sure to check out some of our previous coverage and Nintendo Life review: