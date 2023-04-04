Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles: The Cowabunga Collection set a new gold standard for retro collections when it launched on the Nintendo Switch last August, and since then Digital Eclipse has bolstered it a number of updates.

The next one is out today and will be delivered across all platforms including the Nintendo Switch. Players can look forward to an "important update" that adds online play to 'TMNT III' for NES. There'll also be some new bonus content added to the Turtles' Lair.





Watch for it shortly on Xbox, PS4/5, Switch & Steam; it's rolling out now. Thanks #TMNT pic.twitter.com/pPV0NuIQOS The #TMNTCowabungaCollection update is going live today! A small but important update adds TMNT III NES online play as well as even more bonus content in the Turtles' Lair.Watch for it shortly on Xbox, PS4/5, Switch & Steam; it's rolling out now. Thanks @Konami April 4, 2023

Beyond on this, Digital Eclipse says it'll likely include some "small bug fixes". It follows on from a Switch update in late December, which gave the game a new Home icon and included all sorts of enhancements and bug fixes. If you've not played this one yet, it's well worth a look: