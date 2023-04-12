Subscribe to Nintendo Life on

Last week, Nintendo announced it would be adding the original Pokémon Stadium to the Switch Online N64 service.

The big day has now arrived, with the year 2000 release returning with "the original 151 Pokémon" from Pokémon Red Version, Pokémon Blue Version and Pokémon Yellow Version games. Just like the original, there are solo and multiplayer modes included as well as minigames.

Unfortunately, you won't be able to transfer Pokémon from the Game Boy titles in this version. Here's some other details about this latest N64 title, courtesy of the official PR:

"In Pokémon Stadium, you can battle it out solo with your chosen team of six Pokémon across four tournaments in Stadium mode or run it back against Kanto’s elite Trainers in Gym Leader Castle. Winning in either of these modes will secure a spot for your champion team in Victory Palace, but completing both modes will unlock a final battle to challenge even the ultimate Trainer.

"Looking for some multiplayer free-form fun? Compete in no-holds-barred battles with friends in the 1-4 player Free Battle mode, or party it up with a collection of nine minigames in the Kids Club. It might be called the Kids Club, but even seasoned Trainers may feel the heat in the Sushi-Go-Round kitchen, or after reaching new heights in Magikarp’s Splash!"

Japan has received the same title today, although in this region it's technically known as 'Pokémon Stadium 2' - following on from the 1998 original which was exclusive to this location.

The remaining titles in Nintendo's current batch of N64 NSO games include Mario Party 3, Pokémon Stadium 2, 1080 Snowboarding and Excitebike 64. Japan will also be getting Harvest Moon 64.