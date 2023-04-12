Subscribe to Nintendo Life on

If you've ever dreamed of a Zelda game that's like Nintendo's popular Super Mario Maker series, Super Dungeon Maker might just be as close as it gets.

After a successful Kickstarter campaign and early access period, Super Dungeon Maker is now ready to go. The "16-bit top-down level editing sandbox" by "rokaplay in partnership with Firechick" will be released for Nintendo Switch on 3rd May 2023. It will set you back $19.99 / €19.99 or your regional equivalent.

Apart from Super Mario Maker, this upcoming release is inspired by The Legend of Zelda: A Link to the Past - allowing players to craft their own "love letter to SNES era classics". Here's a bit more about it from the PR, which also confirms online and cross-play sharing:

Build your very own dungeon in just a few steps! The easy to navigate dungeon creator allows players to make exciting stages in mere minutes, whether they’re using a mouse & keyboard or Joy-cons. Choose how many levels, items, enemies, traps, switches, and hidden objects you want and create your very own pixel art-style dungeons of varying themes and difficulties. Then give them a spin as you tackle the fruits of your creativity! Once you’re satisfied with your dungeons, share them with your friends, family and community with cross-platform level sharing! Unleash your creative streak as a dungeon creator and place as many foes, floors and secret paths as you like. Make the journey more difficult for your friends with countless traps and hidden spikes."

As the game has been in early access on Steam since February 2022, there are already 3,000 "brilliant, varied stages" made by the community. There are also some "built-in dungeons" that come with the game, which can be used to inspire your own builds.

