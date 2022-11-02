Ever since Nintendo came out with the marvellous Super Mario Maker and its immediate sequel, Nintendo fans have been frankly begging for something similar for the Legend of Zelda franchise.
Well, the unfortunate news is that we're probably not going to get anything Zelda-related anytime soon - beyond the experimental feature showcased in the Switch remake of Link's Awakening, anyway - but fear not, because developer Firechick is looking to bring something pretty similar to the Switch with Super Dungeon Maker.
We covered the title earlier this year, but the Kickstarter campaign for the Switch version has now officially gone live; with 28 days left to go, it's already roughly a third of the way to being fully funded, so we reckon this one is a near certainty. Estimated delivery on all pledges is April 2023.
Here are some key features from the Kickstarter page:
- Build your own dungeons easily in just few steps
- Cross-platform level sharing
- Channel mechanic makes it easy to "program" creative or complex dungeons
- Endless possibilities for puzzles
- Decorate your level as you like
- Play thousands of dungeons from the community
- Optimized for Joycons/Gamepad and mouse/keyboard
Pledges for the Kickstarter range from €5 all the way up to €1000+, with the top option giving you the opportunity to work directly with the game's artists to create your very own dungeon theme, so that's pretty cool if you have the cash to spare.
Do you like the look of Super Dungeon Maker? Reckon Nintendo will ever do a Zelda Maker? Share your thoughts in the comments below!
[source kickstarter.com]
Comments (4)
Link's Awakening DX: "You're not getting a what now?"
Yay.... thousands of zelda dungeon copies...
Seriously though I'll probably get this and remake a few zelda dungeons too...
It will be interesting to see how big this one gets. Mario Maker is big enough that it has essentially become the ultimate 2D platformer title in my opinion. You have an endless supply not only of levels in general, but specific types of levels as well. No matter what kind of 2D platforming itch you have, Mario Maker says "here are more options than you'd ever hope to finish." It's certainly my favorite 2D Mario game ever, and I can't see anything surpassing it.
Will this do the same to top-down Zelda and Zelda-likes?
