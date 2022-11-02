Subscribe to Nintendo Life on

Ever since Nintendo came out with the marvellous Super Mario Maker and its immediate sequel, Nintendo fans have been frankly begging for something similar for the Legend of Zelda franchise.

Well, the unfortunate news is that we're probably not going to get anything Zelda-related anytime soon - beyond the experimental feature showcased in the Switch remake of Link's Awakening, anyway - but fear not, because developer Firechick is looking to bring something pretty similar to the Switch with Super Dungeon Maker.

We covered the title earlier this year, but the Kickstarter campaign for the Switch version has now officially gone live; with 28 days left to go, it's already roughly a third of the way to being fully funded, so we reckon this one is a near certainty. Estimated delivery on all pledges is April 2023.

Here are some key features from the Kickstarter page:

- Build your own dungeons easily in just few steps

- Cross-platform level sharing

- Channel mechanic makes it easy to "program" creative or complex dungeons

- Endless possibilities for puzzles

- Decorate your level as you like

- Play thousands of dungeons from the community

- Optimized for Joycons/Gamepad and mouse/keyboard

Pledges for the Kickstarter range from €5 all the way up to €1000+, with the top option giving you the opportunity to work directly with the game's artists to create your very own dungeon theme, so that's pretty cool if you have the cash to spare.

Do you like the look of Super Dungeon Maker? Reckon Nintendo will ever do a Zelda Maker? Share your thoughts in the comments below!