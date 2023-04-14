Splatoon 3's next Splatfest has been revealed, and it's a doozy of a collaboration between the inklings, octolings and The Legend of Zelda series. The Zelda-themed Splatfest kicks off on 5th May at 5pm PT and finishes at 5pm PT on 7th May.

To celebrate the launch of the highly anticipated Tears of the Kingdom next month, you need to answer that all-important question — Which do you seek? Power, Wisdom, or Courage? That's right, it's all about the pieces of the Triforce, which is pretty darn fitting. Not only that but during the Tricolor Turf War, matches will take place in a unique triforce-shaped version of Scorch Gorge for this Splatfest only.

And, as with all Splatfest announcements, we've got some pretty fresh-looking art to commemorate the occasion.

Tricolor Turf War matches during The Splatoon x The Legend of #Zelda Splatfest will take place on a unique version of Scorch Gorge.

So, you could take this poll to mean what power do you want, or who do you side with — Ganondorf, Zelda, or Link? Or which of the Golden Goddesses do you like the most — Din, Nayru, and Farore? Or maybe you'll just side with your favourite member of Deep Cut again.