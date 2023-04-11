Sega recently delivered its first major update for the "open-zone" title Sonic Frontiers and there are more on the way.

The news doing the rounds within the Sonic fandom at the moment is about the possible return of the blue blur's "spin dash" mechanic. It seems game director Morio Kishimoto has seemingly confirmed this move is indeed making its return, after some leaks surfaced online. Here's a rough translation via Google:

Morio Kishimoto: "! ? Oh my God, you found out! ! Actually, we tried to include it in the first update, but we decided that it didn't meet everyone's expectations, so we're improving the degree of perfection for the second update."





He corroborated this past week's leaked markup that implied the mechanic's upcoming appearance in the open-zone game.https://t.co/lvYdYJFs58 pic.twitter.com/Jua9R1BdWb 💫 The spin dash is coming to #SonicFrontiers in the second post-launch content update, director Morio Kishimoto confirmed late Saturday.He corroborated this past week's leaked markup that implied the mechanic's upcoming appearance in the open-zone game. #SonicNews April 9, 2023

As noted in the above tweet, it's apparently scheduled for the second post-launch update. This particular wave will also contain Sonic's Birthday, an Open Zone Challenge and new Koco, and will be followed by a third major update later this year containing new playable characters and story.