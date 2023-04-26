Sonic Frontiers received its first major content update back in March, and there's more to come including new playable characters and a new story.

Now, in a small update, the game's director Morio Kishimoto has responded to fan questions about the third expansion - revealing the well-known Sonic writer Ian Flynn will indeed be returning to write this new script. Flynn, as you might recall, penned the main story in the "open-zone" release.

Flynn is also known for his work with IDW on the Sonic the Hedgehog comic series and has contributed to various other Sonic projects over the years.

The most recent update to Sonic Frontiers in March added a juke box, photo mode and new challenge modes. This will be followed by a second update in the near future adding Sonic's Birthday, new open zone challenges and new Koco.