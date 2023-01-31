Subscribe to Nintendo Life on

NIS America made two big announcements during its 30th-anniversary livestream yesterday. And while Disgaea 7's Western release may have been the big reveal, Rhapsody: Marl Kingdom Chronicles might have been the biggest surprise. And it's coming this summer.

Rhapsody: Marl Kingdom Chronicles contains the two sequels to Rhapsody: A Musical Adventure, a quirky PS1 RPG that got a release on the DS and as part of Prinny Presents NIS Classics Volume 3 on Switch last year. This also marks the first time these sequels have ever been released officially in the West!

Rhapsody II: Ballad of the Little Princess released on the PS1 in 1999, with Rhapsody III: Memories of Marl Kingdom following on PS2 in 2000. Rhapsody II follows the protagonist of the first game's daughter, Cornet, on a similar musical RPG adventure, while the third game is a chapter-focused story that looks at the history of Marl and follows different characters before, during, and after the events of A Musical Adventure.

Both games in the package will also be getting an English dub — and we definitely recognised a few voices in the trailer above! Here are some of the key features coming in this package:

Key Details

- A Delightful Debut: Rhapsody II & III take center stage as they make their Western debut featuring musical adventures in Marl Kingdom!

- A Marvelous Makeover: The charming storybook visuals are looking better than ever, and feature a new 3D camera mode for Rhapsody III!

- A Story Told Through Song: A heart-warming story brought to life through alluring songs and vocal performances!

Limited and Deluxe editions of Marl Kingdom Chronicles will be available from 3rd February from the NIS Online Store (Europe, UK, NA).

Will you be adding to your NIS collection this summer with Rhapsody: Marl Kingdom Chronicles on Switch? Let us know down below!