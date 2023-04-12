Here a bit of wholesome fun to brighten your day.

During the Wii era, Nintendo was very much of the mind that gaming is for everyone. Indeed, the company still holds by this mantra to this very day, but we can all remember the countless advertisements for the Wii that seemed to feature everyone from toddlers to folks in their 80s and 90s.

This was particularly notable with Wii Sports, Nintendo's iconic motion-controlled sporting game that came packed-in with all Wii consoles outside of Japan. As spotted by the folks over at Eurogamer, it seems as though the game is not only proving to remain popular in some territories in 2023, but it's also clear that eldery folk in particular might in fact be better than all of us when it comes to Wii Bowling.

During a Wii Bowling tournament in France, Jeanine (96) and Gilbert (85) competed as representation for their retirement home, and they only bloomin' won the thing. Check out the heartwarming clips in the Twitter embed below:





This is from GamersAssembly who hosts some of the largest LANs in France. Jeanine and Gilbert were a duo representing their retirement home.

Now wasn't that just lovely?

It really goes to show that age really is just a number, and if you want to play Wii Sports in front of a cheering crowd at the age of 96, then you go ahead and do it. We're rooting for you!

Bowling shows up once again in Nintendo Switch Sports, which launched worldwide in 2022.