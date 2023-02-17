With the latest Japanese charts, Sony is once again dominating the hardware sales. This time, though, two PS5 games are also in the top ten (via Gematsu).
The big story for Nintendo is that Nintendo Switch Sports has surpassed 1 million physical sales in the week of 6th to 12th February. The family sports title sold an additional 7,127 copies to push it over the landmark figure.
In other news, after reclaiming the top spot last week, Pokémon Scarlet & Violet has been pushed down to second place. Sales, however, are still decent, with the gen 9 Pokémon games selling 29,019 in what is otherwise a quiet week for software sales. Taking the top spot this week is the PS5 version of Hogwarts Legacy, which has shifted an impressive 67,196 units. Gran Turismo 7 is the other PS5 game cracking the top ten, reaching ninth with 2,065 units sold.
Here are this week's Japanese boxed charts in full:
- [PS5] Hogwarts Legacy (Warner Bros. Games), 02/10/23) – 67,196 (New)
- [NSW] Pokémon Scarlet & Violet (The Pokemon Company, 11/18/22) – 29,019 (4,836,510)
- [NSW] Splatoon 3 (Nintendo, 09/09/22) – 13,343 (3,876,184)
- [NSW] Mario Kart 8 Deluxe (Nintendo, 04/28/17) – 11,807 (5,153,979)
- [NSW] Minecraft (Microsoft, 06/21/18) – 7,566 (3,040,308)
- [NSW] Fire Emblem Engage (Nintendo, 01/20/23) – 7,267 (193,187)
- [NSW] Nintendo Switch Sports (Nintendo, 04/29/22) – 7,127 (1,001,330)
- [NSW] Mario Party Superstars (Nintendo, 10/29/21) – 5,155 (1,175,091)
- [PS5] Gran Turismo 7 (SIE, 03/04/22) – 5,065 (280,995)
- [NSW] Super Smash Bros. Ultimate (Nintendo, 12/07/18) – 5,025 (5,121,897)
In hardware, something that's becoming a very familiar story in 2023 is the success of the PS5. Once again, combined sales for Sony's console (both disc-based and digital) have eclipsed Nintendo's own hardware sales. The two PS5 models have sold 93,574 units, while the three Switch units have sold a combined total of 55,025 units. The Lite has retaken the lead over the Xbox Series X, however, following last week's sales.
- PlayStation 5 – 81,798 (2,424,815)
- Switch OLED Model – 32,464 (3,881,605)
- Switch – 12,513 (19,175,551)
- PlayStation 5 Digital Edition – 11,776 (373,503)
- Switch Lite – 10,048 (5,205,755)
- Xbox Series S – 3,429 (247,584)
- PlayStation 4 – 1,115 (7,852,944)
- Xbox Series X – 506 (174,391)
- New 2DS LL (including 2DS) – 91 (1,190,541)
As always, share your thoughts on the latest Japanese charts with us in the comments.
[source gematsu.com]
Comments (7)
It’s great that switch sports has finally achieved the sacred 1 mil sales. And I’m not surprised at all. That game screams ‘play with the whole family’. It’s interesting however. If this game was bundled with the switch and released years earlier, would its sales rival that of Mario Kart 8 Deluxe? Because Mario kart is usually shipped with the switch these days.
The demand for Switch has finally reached saturation point. I wish Nintendo would make some sort of announcement on it's successor.
Now I call this a game. No really loved this one so much. It was like for me Dead or Alive xtreme beach volleyball. Thanks to motion controllers another level of gaming. It was so much fun. Good 1 million sales.
Looks like Sony has managed to find another gear and come out of clutch control. A console in it's 7th year selling 50K units a week is bonkers. If Nintendo do have a system that can bridge the gap then I wonder if they can catch lightning in a bottle twice in a row. More power has not been typical Nintendo for decades. Interesting to see what's next...but I don't think they are panicing about their hardware and software sales lol.
@BLAZINOAH They'd be better off announcing a price cut before a successor.
Well deserved for Switch Sports. I had to stop playing tennis so much, though. My animated swinging motion aggravated an old shoulder injury 😆. Looks like I won't reach that coveted infinity rank.
@BLAZINOAH 8/10 best-sellers belong to the Nintendo Switch, despite the lack of major releases. Hardly a "saturation point". As long as the games continue to sell well, there's no need to ever announce a successor.
Tap here to load 7 comments
Leave A Comment
Hold on there, you need to login to post a comment...