With the latest Japanese charts, Sony is once again dominating the hardware sales. This time, though, two PS5 games are also in the top ten (via Gematsu).

The big story for Nintendo is that Nintendo Switch Sports has surpassed 1 million physical sales in the week of 6th to 12th February. The family sports title sold an additional 7,127 copies to push it over the landmark figure.

In other news, after reclaiming the top spot last week, Pokémon Scarlet & Violet has been pushed down to second place. Sales, however, are still decent, with the gen 9 Pokémon games selling 29,019 in what is otherwise a quiet week for software sales. Taking the top spot this week is the PS5 version of Hogwarts Legacy, which has shifted an impressive 67,196 units. Gran Turismo 7 is the other PS5 game cracking the top ten, reaching ninth with 2,065 units sold.

Here are this week's Japanese boxed charts in full:

In hardware, something that's becoming a very familiar story in 2023 is the success of the PS5. Once again, combined sales for Sony's console (both disc-based and digital) have eclipsed Nintendo's own hardware sales. The two PS5 models have sold 93,574 units, while the three Switch units have sold a combined total of 55,025 units. The Lite has retaken the lead over the Xbox Series X, however, following last week's sales.

PlayStation 5 – 81,798 (2,424,815) Switch OLED Model – 32,464 (3,881,605) Switch – 12,513 (19,175,551) PlayStation 5 Digital Edition – 11,776 (373,503) Switch Lite – 10,048 (5,205,755) Xbox Series S – 3,429 (247,584) PlayStation 4 – 1,115 (7,852,944) Xbox Series X – 506 (174,391) New 2DS LL (including 2DS) – 91 (1,190,541)

