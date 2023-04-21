Subscribe to Nintendo Life on

Today is the day Advance Wars 1+2: Re-Boot Camp arrives after multiple setbacks and delays. This new two-in-one Switch release is described as a "ground-up remake" of the classic GBA titles - adding 3D graphics, online play, fast-forward functionality, and much more.

Now that the game is available in certain locations around the world, we're curious to know if you'll be either revisiting or experiencing this classic turn-based strategy series for the first time - reuniting with Commanding Officers like Andy, Max and Sami. And if you haven't checked out our review, be sure to take a look. We summed it up as a delightful reimagining: