Nintendo has been incredibly busy this week with all sorts of Switch-related announcements, and if news like new Xenoblade Chronicles amiibo and the Indie World Showcase weren't already enough, it's also reviving a pair of Game Boy Advance classics this Friday.

Yes, in case it's slipped your mind, Advance Wars is returning this week in the two-in-one game release Advance Wars 1+2: Re-Boot Camp. It includes both of the original GBA titles released in the West and enhances them with new graphics, voice acting, and much more.

If you need an extra incentive to pick up the physical version, it's been discovered the game will include a reversible cover. Nintendo Switch subreddit user 'wavebuster' shared an image of their own Australian copy of the game. As previously revealed, there's the standard art (channelling the first game's box art) and the other side is seemingly a throwback to the second game, Black Hole Rising.

If you haven't decided yet whether the remake is for you, be sure to read our full Nintendo Life review. We said it was a delightful reimagining of the two classics and very much offered a timeless experience.