Since the arrival of Pokémon Scarlet & Violet late last year, the limited-time events and promotions in the game have been non-stop. The next one coming up is the 'Global Challenge 2023 II' (the second phase of the Global Challenge 2023 competition).

Serebii.net notes how registration is open from 13th April until 20th April, and battles will run from 21st April until 23rd April. Participants will receive 10,000 League Points, and a 'Great Ball Canvas Backpack' for all players connected to Pokémon HOME that participate in three or more battles. Codes for the backpack will be distributed to HOME after the conclusion of the comp.

Here's another look at this cosmetic reward, which follows the Poké Ball Canvas Backpack distributed in the first round.





Full details @ pic.twitter.com/5DrbswWYkC Serebii Picture: Official screenshot of the Canvas Backpack (Great Ball) obtained by competing in at least 3 battles in the next online competition, Global Challenge 2023 II, in Pokémon Scarlet & Violet.Full details @ https://t.co/gDbXkHSvkT April 13, 2023

Although this event is tied to Pokémon HOME, there's actually no support for this Switch app just yet. A previous update dating back to February said Violet and Scarlet would receive Home support in "early" 2023. The app recently got an update to support S&V online competition data.