This week's Pokémon Presents showcase teased that Scarlet and Violet support would be coming to Pokémon HOME at some point this year. Today, the HOME app has received an update which continues to add some Gen IX features, but not the transferring element that we're after — perhaps we were being a bit hopeful to think it would come so soon.

Chief among the additions this time around is the ability to see online competition data from Scarlet and Violet on the HOME app, showing the results of previous official and friendly competitions. There have also been some tweaks made to how you view Pokémon Natures in the app, and a Nintendo Account is now formally required to be linked in order to use the Mystery Gifts feature.

Surely Scarlet and Violet transfers are not far off now. Surely.