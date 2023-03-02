Pokémon HOME
Image: The Pokémon Company

This week's Pokémon Presents showcase teased that Scarlet and Violet support would be coming to Pokémon HOME at some point this year. Today, the HOME app has received an update which continues to add some Gen IX features, but not the transferring element that we're after — perhaps we were being a bit hopeful to think it would come so soon.

Chief among the additions this time around is the ability to see online competition data from Scarlet and Violet on the HOME app, showing the results of previous official and friendly competitions. There have also been some tweaks made to how you view Pokémon Natures in the app, and a Nintendo Account is now formally required to be linked in order to use the Mystery Gifts feature.

Surely Scarlet and Violet transfers are not far off now. Surely.

You can check out the full patch notes from the latest (limited) update below:

Pokémon HOME ver. 2.1.1 (2nd March 2023)

- Added Online Competitions information from Pokémon Scarlet and Pokémon Violet to the Battle Data feature.
If you've linked Pokémon HOME to a Nintendo Account with data from Pokémon Scarlet or Pokémon Violet, you'll now be able to view results from Official Competitions and Friendly Competitions you've joined in Pokémon Scarlet and Pokémon Violet.
- Added the ability to view Pokémon Natures from the Pokémon Ranking screen in the Battle Data feature.

Notes:
- You may view Pokémon Natures in Ranked Battles from Season 4 onward.
- If a listed Pokémon had a mint used on it, the Nature conferred by the mint will be shown.
- Linking a Nintendo Account is now required to use the Mystery Gifts feature.
Each Mystery Gift can only be claimed once per Nintendo Account.

Other issues have also been addressed in order to ensure a user-friendly experience.

Were you hoping for more on the Scarlet and Violet front this time around? Let us know in the comments.

[source apps.apple.com]