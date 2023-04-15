Last month, the new Peppa Pig: World Adventures game made headlines when a clip of the game showing a random Memoriam tribute to Queen Elizabeth II went viral.

The game's lead producer David Moral has shed some light on the situation, explaining to Eurogamer how the Queen passed away during development and the "whole trip in London" featuring the her had already been implemented. It "didn't feel right" to remove the content, so the team instead added a special screen paying its respects.

"Unfortunately, the Queen passed away during development, and at that moment we had already implemented the character of the Queen and built this whole trip in London...When the news came up, there was discussion on how we should address the issue, because obviously there were different options. We could have removed the trip, we could have removed London and the Queen from the game, which would have been an option."

The producer went on to mention how "everyone" was happy about the decision to leave the Queen in the game, as kids playing the game could learn about how she was "such an important figure in the UK and in the world for decades". Moral added how her removal would have resulted in less content in the game.

