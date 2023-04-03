We're not entirely sure if this one needed to be announced, but it has been... and it's the confirmation on Nintendo's end that celebrations of the pink puff are now officially over!

Yes, don't even try to celebrate his 30th anniversary past this date, because according to a message on social media, Nintendo is moving on - just like it did with 'The Year of Luigi' and Mario's 35th anniversary celebrations. On a positive note, at least it did acknowledge this three-decade milestone.

Nintendo: Thank you for celebrating Kirby’s 30th Anniversary with us! Please continue enjoying his adventures for years to come! #Kirby30

Over the past year, Nintendo has released new and old Kirby games like Kirby and the Forgotten Land, Kirby's Dream Buffet, retro Kirby games across its Switch Online service, and most recently revived the Wii title, Kirby's Return to Dream Land. Last week, he also won a BAFTA, taking home the 'best family game' award.

Nintendo's probably got enough on its plate already with the Mario Movie. Later this month also marks the long-awaited arrival of Advance Wars 1+2 Re-Boot Camp and next month is the big one, The Legend of Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom.