@Bret The difference with BotW is that it was an all-new experience on brand-new hardware, and it was Zelda; it was going to succeed commercially regardless. And people were absolutely fine with going into that vast, open world to be able to discover everything for themselves. TotK was always understood to be a direct sequel involving the same characters and, at least generally speaking, the same overworld, but that's precisely why it needed more detailed explanations of its plot and what players could expect to be different and fresh this time around.

Here's why that's so important: I personally put in over 200 hours exploring every nook and cranny of Hyrule in BotW. Every shrine, every ruin, every side quest. I even unlocked the Cycle. But there's a reason why that my return visits have been few far between, and brief since then. I'm too familiar with everything even 5 years later and there's nothing left to do of meaning. Beautiful, amazing game, but it got played out. And now Nintendo's asking us to return to that exact same world, go back through all the crafting and accumulation of the same weapons and items for probably at least as long.

I know TotK will be a huge seller and I still believe Nintendo did lot more here than just reuse the same assets, but making the entire Direct about a handful of mechanical abilities for Link without any mention of what you're even trying to accomplish or any juicy new details regarding dungeons, new enemies, or other content is why so many posters here are complaining. Hey, I pre-ordered the game myself and plan to enjoy it, but I can absolutely see where they're coming from. Players want to see what is NEW that's going to be worth their time and investment. BotW had that without any need for Directs or in-depth explanations; for TotK it's going to take more than just some 12-minute walk-through of new mechanical abilities, no matter how much experimentation they might allow for, because at the end of the day this is still Zelda; the story and exploration can't take a back seat to gimmicks. And that overworld and its enemies, at least from what's been shown, look way too familiar.

Hopefully the upcoming trailer will help fill in at least some of the missing details to help build anticipation for TotK rather than diffuse it.