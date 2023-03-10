Game Freak and Nintendo rolled out a new update for Pokémon Scarlet and Violet a few weeks ago. Unfortunately, players have encountered a number of issues.
In response to this, The Pokémon Company has now announced via its Japanese social pages it will be issuing a new update at the end of next month. As explained by Serebii.net, it'll fix some the bugs tied to eggs. Here's the rundown:
"This update will fix a few bugs but most notably the bug where players would catch an Egg instead of Walking Wake/Iron Leaves if they were on Version 1.1 when the raid event started, locking them out of catching the Pokémon. A repeat of the Tera Raid event will run around the same time as the update data. We'll provide more details as they come"
Notably, there's no mention of fixes for the recently reported save file issues - which some players have also been encountering since the release of Version 1.2.0.