Hello Games is back with another patch for No Man's Sky, working to address some of the problems that arose with the recent Interceptor update.

The fixes this time around range across a series of bugs from interior design options to problems with the recently-introduced corruption challenges. As we have come to expect from the developers, many of these problems were submitted by players and have been taken on board and tweaked to continue to improve the overall game experience.

This update is now available on Steam, with Hello Games stating that it will be blasting over to other consoles "as soon as possible".

The full patch notes were published over on the official No Man's Sky website, and we have collected them together for you to have a look through below.

No Man's Sky ver. 4.22 (14th April 2023)

Bug fixes

Fixed an issue that prevented the Minotaur from correctly targeted corrupted Sentinels while under AI control.

Fixed an issues that caused certain wall-mounted base decorations to rotate without engaging the rotate part option.

Fixed an issue that prevented some technologies from being installed in freighter inventories.

Fixed an issue that prevented the Teleport Receiver from being installed inside a Sentinel interceptor.

Fixed an issue that could prevent the Sentinel Multi-Tool from being cleared out of its case after being claimed by the player.

Fixed a rare issue that could cause a blocker after restarting a mission.

Fixed a number of issues in the Nexus mission to collect Hadal Cores.

Fixed an issue that could cause an internal text ID to appear during the Sentinel interceptor repair mission, instead of correct instructions.

Fixed a number of minor text issues.

Fixed an issue that could cause corrupted Sentinels to appear on non-corrupted worlds when playing on higher difficulty settings.

Fixed an issue that caused the planet popup to be filled with placeholder data in certain views in the Discovery page.

Fixed a rare issue that could disable input while viewing a confirmation popup in the UI.

Fixed an issue that caused some companions to be rendered facing the wrong way inside the UI.

The error message displayed when using an Echo Locator in a system without any Harmonic Camps has been improved.

Fixed an issue that caused the message intended to warn players that their pulse drive had been disabled to incorrectly report that the pulse drive was available to use.

Fixed an issue that caused the DPS readout on some starship weapons to be hidden from the UI.

Fixed an issue that caused the Galaxy Map to fail to display information about Dissonant systems when playing on lower difficulty settings.

Fixed an issue that caused the Analysis Visor to report Sentinel ships as buildings.

Fixed an issue that caused refiners and other related technologies to fail to show their charging status correctly.

The eye textures for corrupted Sentinels have been improved.

Fixed a rare issue that could cause the explosion when destroying small freighters / cargo pods to be too small.

Fixed an issue that caused the weapons on corrupted Sentinels to be invisible.

Fixed a number of minor visual glitches affecting the exterior and interior of the Sentinel interceptor.

Fixed a rare issue that could cause overly dense/dark fog on some corrupted planets.

Fixed an issue that caused starship communicator holograms and craftable bobbleheads to intersect with cockpit elements in the Sentinel interceptor.

The audio balance for Atlantideum crystals has been adjusted.

Fixed a number of collision issues with oxygen and sodium plants.

Fixed an issue that could cause NPC ships to move in a jerky fashion in multiplayer.

Fixed a number of visual issues with VR wrist menu projectors.

Improved the visual feedback when repositioning VR wrist menus.

Fixed an issue that cause the Trade Rocket UI to be misplaced in VR.

An option has been added for VR players to enable a third “twist” axis on the virtual joystick, allowing them to roll or yaw the ship.

Fixed an input issue affecting a number of UI screens in VR.

Fixed an issue that could cause a severe performance drop when joining another player’s game directly from the frontend, if that other player was aboard the Space Anomaly.

Fixed a crash related to memory allocation.

Fixed a networking-related crash.

Fixed a memory leak related to texture rendering.

Fixed an issue that prevented the Base Complexity option from appearing on Xbox One and Xbox One S.

Fixed a crash specific to older Xbox consoles.

Fixed a memory leak that could occur on all Xbox platforms.

Introduced a significant memory optimisation for PSVR2.

Introduced a minor improvement to visual quality on PSVR2.

What do you make of the Interceptor update so far? Fly down to the comments and let us know.