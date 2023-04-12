Monster Hunter Rise: Sunbreak received its fourth free title update back in February and Capcom has now announced that news of what's next is on the horizon. Shared via the @monsterhunter Twitter account, the studio will be hosting a digital event on 19th April, where all will be revealed about Free Title Update 5.

The event promises to showcase all of the new features that we can expect to come our way in the game's next update as well as reveal the all-important release date.

You can catch the event's announcement in the tweet below, where Dame Fiorayne herself gives a teaser of what's in store:





📺 https://t.co/8IzgK7w1Wf pic.twitter.com/9zvUIaiBc3 The Monster Hunter Rise: #Sunbreak Digital Event returns on April 19! Discover what’s coming in Free Title Update 5, headlined by the return of a fearsome Elder Dragon...📆 Apr 19🕖 7:00 PST / 15:00 BST🎤 Host: Dame Fiorayne ( @ValerieArem April 12, 2023

As seen in the above announcement, the next digital event is set to kick off at 15:00 BST / 16:00 CEST / 07:00 PST on the 19th. If the last event is anything to go by, then we could expect to see the update coming our way in as little as a week after the reveal.

We'll be keeping an eye out for all of the news from the event and will be sure to keep you updated.