After the expansive 'Return to Castlevania' DLC last month, we imagined that it might be a little while before we get our next big update for Dead Cells. Clearly, we were wrong.

Publisher Motion Twin has today announced that a lengthy new patch, 'Clean Cut', is now available on PC and will be heading to consoles soon. This seems to be yet another big one, adding in two new weapons, additions to the Boss Rush and Training Room, a speedrun mode and the ability to put Bobby's head on most outfits.