Advance Wars
Image: Nintendo

This week marks the return of the turn-based strategy series Advance Wars with the release of Advance Wars 1+2: Re-Boot Camp on Switch.

Nintendo has already uploaded an overview trailer - providing a rundown of what to expect, and now it's officially re-introduced the Orange Star team including the members Andy, Sami and Max. You can get a quick breakdown of each character's pros' and 'cons' as well as their special ability:

Previews of this two-in-one release arrived earlier this month and were generally positive. In our own hands-on, we said the game was a "slicker, shinier and sassier" take on the GBA classics. Keep an eye out for our full Nintendo Life review very soon.

Will you be revisiting this game or experiencing it for the first time when it arrives on 21st of April? Comment below.