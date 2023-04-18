This week marks the return of the turn-based strategy series Advance Wars with the release of Advance Wars 1+2: Re-Boot Camp on Switch.

Nintendo has already uploaded an overview trailer - providing a rundown of what to expect, and now it's officially re-introduced the Orange Star team including the members Andy, Sami and Max. You can get a quick breakdown of each character's pros' and 'cons' as well as their special ability:

Subscribe to Nintendo Life on

Previews of this two-in-one release arrived earlier this month and were generally positive. In our own hands-on, we said the game was a "slicker, shinier and sassier" take on the GBA classics. Keep an eye out for our full Nintendo Life review very soon.