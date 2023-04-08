After a number of delays, Nintendo has finally locked in a 21st April release for Advance Wars 1+2 Re-Boot Camp.

The first "hands on" of this turn-based tactical strategy arrived this week and so far it seems to have been well-received. Here on Nintendo Life, we called it a "slicker, shinier and sassier" take on the original Game Boy Advance titles, and many other outlets agreed the new Switch version was a welcome return.

Now to follow on from these impressions, Nintendo has released a nearly six-minute "overview" trailer - giving new and returning players the rundown on the basics of battle and all the modes you can expect from campaign to versus mode.

It also admittedly gives us a pretty good look at how exactly the game runs on the Switch - showing off the campaign and character selection menus, gallery and more.

Has this latest overview trailer sold you on Advance Wars for the Switch? Will you be adding this title to your collection later this month? Let us know in the comments.