After a number of delays, Nintendo has finally locked in a 21st April release for Advance Wars 1+2 Re-Boot Camp.

The first "hands on" of this turn-based tactical strategy arrived this week and so far it seems to have been well-received. Here on Nintendo Life, we called it a "slicker, shinier and sassier" take on the original Game Boy Advance titles, and many other outlets agreed the new Switch version was a welcome return.

Now to follow on from these impressions, Nintendo has released a nearly six-minute "overview" trailer - giving new and returning players the rundown on the basics of battle and all the modes you can expect from campaign to versus mode.

It also admittedly gives us a pretty good look at how exactly the game runs on the Switch - showing off the campaign and character selection menus, gallery and more.