Fans of the Ace Attorney series might just be interested to know that Good Smile Company's range of Nendoroids is soon to expand as Apollo Justice and Maya Fey figures are now available to pre-order (thanks, Nintendo Everything).

Joining the Phoenix Wright and Miles Edgeworth collectables that we saw released back in 2021, the two upcoming characters each come with a unique range of faceplates and removable objects to ensure that those bookshelf poses can be looking as smooth as possible.

Apollo's swappable items include a smiling, serious and shocked faceplate, as well as a desk, documents, text plates (yes, you can have him saying "objection!") and several other optional parts. Have a look at the images from Good Smile below for an idea of the number of options available:

Maya, on the other hand, comes with an energetic, proud and surprised faceplate, 'Victory' papers, a witness stand, a detention centre sheet and a few other extras. You can see some of these in action below.

Both figures are now available to pre-order from either Play Asia or the Good Smile online store. Pre-orders will close on 8th June, with the Nendoroids expected to ship at the end of October 2023.

