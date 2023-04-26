The Mario Movie has blown Hollywood away with the animation currently on track to reach $1 billion at the global box office.

In a recent interview with Japan's press (via a VGC translation by Robert Sephazon), Nintendo's Shigeru Miyamoto has spoken about the movie's box office success as well as the reception from overseas critics.

He believes the mixed ratings have actually improved the overall buzz behind the film:

“While many foreign critics have given the movie relatively low ratings, I think that also contributed to the movie’s notoriety and buzz."

Since its arrival earlier this month, the Mario Movie has been breaking all sorts of records and is now officially the biggest video game adaptation ever. It's also quickly become the highest-grossing film of 2023.