The Super Mario Bros. Movie makes its debut around the world today and as part of this Shigeru Miyamoto has been talking about the future of Mario in general.

During an interview with Variety, Miyamoto was asked about when fans could expect a "new Mario game"? With a big grin on his face, he told fans to be on the lookout for this news in a future Direct.

"Well, all I can say is please stay tuned for future Nintendo Directs."

It's not exactly the most surprising response, but it's at least nice to kind of have a confirmation. This follows a comment Miyamoto made in February, stating how Nintendo was "always working on Mario", it's just not ready to unveil the next big video game project just yet.

Some of the major 3D outings Nintendo has released on the Switch so far include Super Mario 3D World + Bowser's Fury in 2021 and the most recent mainline entry Super Mario Odyssey in 2017.