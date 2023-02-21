Nintendo has just opened its Mario-themed Super Nintendo World park in Hollywood and soon Super Mario will be getting his very own big-screen animation - so when can we expect to see the next major video game entry?

In an interview with IGN, Mario creator Shigeru Miyamoto mentioned how although Nintendo hasn't got anything to share right now, it doesn't mean it's not working on anything. In fact, Nintendo is "always" working on Mario, it's just not ready to draw back the curtain:

“We're always working on Mario, so when we get to a time where we can share information, we'll certainly do so.”

The most recent blockbuster release was Super Mario 3D World + Bowser's Fury. The first game in this title was a re-release of the 2013 Wii U title and the second portion was a brand new bonus experience that gave Mario and Bowser Jr. a short but fun new adventure to work through.

The last anniversary in 2020 also saw the release of the Super Mario 3D All-Stars collection - a "limited-time" offer containing three classic Mario games from the 3D era. And before this, the last mainline title was Super Mario Odyssey in 2017.