Following confirmation of a Japanese launch, Nintendo and NIS America have now officially announced Disgaea 7: Vows of the Virtueless will be launching on the Switch in fall/autumn (depending on your region).

This new entry in the epic SRPG series will include new features such as Jumbification, Hell Mode, Item Reincarnation, new and improved auto-battle and online ranked battles. You'll even be able to customise your team with over 40 character classes. Here's a bit about the backstory:

"The demonic realm of Hinomoto is changing and the days of noble warriors are numbered. Caught up in the commotion, the lazy samurai Fuji and bushido fangirl Pirilika find unlikely allies in each other as they fight against a tyrannical regime while discovering the meaning of honor and redemption!"

Pre-orders for a limited edition and deluxe edition will be made available later this week on 3rd February in Europe via NIS UK & EU online store. In the US, pre-orders are live now on the NIS Store. This same title was released on the Switch last week in Japan.