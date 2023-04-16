I think I prefer Power-A controllers to Hori, but these are pretty neat. I like my Pac-Man Split Pad Pro, although it feels like it's made of cheap plastic, and there's a small gap on the sides that pinch and chafe the palms of your hands. Not very comfortable. I'd be curious to try out whatever that thing on the far-right is. Basically their Split Pad Pro but slimmer and seemingly more comfortable-looking. I've seen some of them in stores recently in just a generic solid color, but this is the first themed one I've seen.

I'm tempted, but I probably don't need even more Switch accessories. Two of my Power-A controllers are actually having issues with a dead zone in the analog (and I have a PS5 DualSense controller that's drifting really badly...yay), so I probably need to set up a repair order to get those fixed. Hopefully my Power-A's are still under warranty.

In total for Switch, I own a standard Pro Controller; wireless Hori Sonic; Pac-Man Split Pad Pro; Power-A wireless Mario Bros. 3 and Twilight Princess; and Power-A wired Super Mario Bros., Kirby, and Metroid Dread. I also have Joy-Con in grey, OLED white, blue Skyward Sword edition, and two pairs of Animal Crossing ones I never use.

To make a long story short, I ordered a used pair off GameStop, they were horribly banged-up, I asked for a replacement pair, they were even worse, and I got my money back on both of them. But now I'm stuck with two shoddy pairs of Joy-Con. Debating whether I should try and buy a new pair off eBay, but they're just so expensive. The mint blue and green aesthetic looks so beautiful in the online images, but the ones I got from GameStop looked so faded and dingy. I don't know if they're all like that, or if it's just because I got them used. Can someone who owns the Animal Crossing Joy-Con give me some insight to how they're supposed to look in person? Do they live up to the promotional images and I should try again?