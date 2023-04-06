Nintendo of America has revealed its latest Partner Spotlight Sale, offering up to 80% off select titles on the North American Switch eShop.

There are a fair few big hitters that are seeing discounts thanks to this one, with both Persona 5 Royal and the Persona 3 Portable and 4 Golden Bundle getting a price cut. There are also savings to be made on LEGO Star Wars: The Skywalker Saga Deluxe, Sonic Mania and Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles: The Cowabunga Collection (which recently received a swanky new update).

And that's not to say that there aren't some good indies on offer here too. You can find deals on Inscryption, Owlboy and Loop Hero amongst others so there is a good range for everyone.

We have collected together all of the discounted games in the following list for you to check out, and don't forget those eShop cards to help you along your way!

US Credit

Will you be picking up any of the above games in the Partner Spotlight Sale? Let us know in the comments.