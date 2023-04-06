Persona 5 Royal
Image: Atlus

Nintendo of America has revealed its latest Partner Spotlight Sale, offering up to 80% off select titles on the North American Switch eShop.

There are a fair few big hitters that are seeing discounts thanks to this one, with both Persona 5 Royal and the Persona 3 Portable and 4 Golden Bundle getting a price cut. There are also savings to be made on LEGO Star Wars: The Skywalker Saga Deluxe, Sonic Mania and Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles: The Cowabunga Collection (which recently received a swanky new update).

And that's not to say that there aren't some good indies on offer here too. You can find deals on Inscryption, Owlboy and Loop Hero amongst others so there is a good range for everyone.

We have collected together all of the discounted games in the following list for you to check out, and don't forget those eShop cards to help you along your way!

Game Discount Sale Price
Aggelos 50% $7.49
AI: The Somnium Files - nirvanA Initiative 30% $41.99
Burnout Paradise Remastered 67% $9.89
Capcom Arcade 2nd Stadium: Mega Man 2: The Power Fighters 50% $0.99
Street Fighter Alpha 3 50% $0.99
Castlevania Advance Collection 40% $11.99
Crash Bandicoot 4: It's About Time 50% $19.99
Crash Team Racing Nitro-Fueled - Nitros Oxide Edition 65% $20.99
Danganronpa V3: Killing Harmony Anniversary Edition 50% $14.99
Digimon Story Cyber Sleuth: Complete Edition 80% $9.99
DOOM Eternal Deluxe Edition 67% $23.09
Dragon Ball Z: Kakarot + A New Power Awakens Set 67% $19.79
Immortals Fenyx Rising Gold Edition 80% $19.99
Inscryption 25% $14.99
It Takes Two 25% $29.99
Just Dance 2023 Ultimate Edition 40% $50.99
Kingdom Two Crowns 75% $4.99
KLONOA Phantasy Reverie Series 50% $19.99
LEGO Star Wars: The Skywalker Saga Deluxe Edition 60% $27.99
Loop Hero 60% $5.99
Nexomon 50% $4.99
Ni no Kuni II: Revenant Kingdom Prince's Edition 67% $19.79
Nobody Saves the World + Frozen Hearth Bundle 40% $16.79
Owlboy 55% $11.24
Persona 3 Portable & Persona 4 Golden Bundle 25% $29.61
Persona 5 Royal 30% $41.99
Risk of Rain 2 50% $12.49
Sonic Mania 50% $9.99
STAR WARS: Knights of the Old Republic 35% $9.74
STAR WARS: Knights of the Old Republic II: The Sith Lords 35% $9.74
Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles: The Cowabunga Collection 30% $27.99
The Jackbox Party Pack 7 40% $17.99
The Legend of Heroes: Trails of Cold Steel IV Digital Deluxe Edition 50% $34.99
Tony Hawk's Pro Skater 1 + 2 - Digital Deluxe Edition 60% $19.99
Ys IX: Monstrum Nox Digital Deluxe Edition 37% $46.86

Will you be picking up any of the above games in the Partner Spotlight Sale? Let us know in the comments.

