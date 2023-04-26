Subscribe to Nintendo Life on

In the grand scheme of long waits for a sequel, Flashback 2 is right up there. Continuing the storyline from the classic 1992 platform shooter, this follow-up was first teased back in 2021 for a release the following year, before having its launch pushed back to some point in 2023. Publisher Microids has today announced that the game will be heading our way this November, and we even have a flashy new gameplay trailer to get us in the mood.

The 2022 teaser didn't do all that much to show what this sequel was going to be all about, and fortunately, that is remedied by the latest promo. We can get a closer look at the 3D upgrades that have been made to the series' environments by original dev Paul Cuisset, see some of the shooter combat in action and get a better idea of Conrad B. Hart's new design (much less pixel-y, huh?).

For a little more information about the game, its new features and a closer look at some screenshots, check out the following from Microids:

In the 22nd century, the United Worlds extends throughout the Solar System, but this tranquillity is threatened by the Morph invasion led by the fearsome General Lazarus. In search of his lifelong friend Ian, Conrad B. Hart dives once again into a breath taking adventure full of twists and turns and revelations with the help of his few allies, including A.I.S.H.A., his iconic AI-powered weapon!

Game features:

- Immerse yourself in a vibrant sci-fi/cyberpunk universe and explore various environments (New Tokyo, New Washington, the Jungle...)

- Use A.I.S.H.A., a lethal adaptive weapon enhanced with combat AI.

- A gripping, fluid and intricate platform shooter.

- A 3D environment for even deeper immersion.

- Designed and developed by the creator of the original, Paul Cuisset.

If you watch the latest trailer all the way to the very end, you will even catch a glimpse of the game's upcoming Limited and Collector's Editions. The former of these will bag you a steelbook case and a copy of the soundtrack, while the latter is packed full of bonus goodies including a digital copy of the original game, a Conrad figure, badges, stickers, a steelbook and much more. We don't have the official word on the pricing for these just yet, but you can check out all of the Collector's Edition's add-ons below.

While the release date for Flashback 2 is currently limited to 'November 2023', we're excited to learn more over the coming months — hey, some have waited 30 years for this, another few weeks can't hurt.

What do you make of this gameplay trailer? Are you excited? Let us know in the comments.