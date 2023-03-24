Five Nights At Freddy's: Security Breach has popped up at this year's Game Developers Conference and PAX East 2023 - confirming the survival horror game is on its way to the Nintendo Switch.
There's no release date just yet or proper announcement, but GameXplain has uploaded three minutes of Switch gameplay.
This title was originally released in 2021 and has the player take control of a young boy named Gregory who is trapped overnight inside Freddy Fazbear's Mega Pizzaplex. It's now your job to discover the secrets of the Pizzaplex, "learn the truth" and survive until dawn.
Here's a bit more about the game via Steam along with some screenshots of the PC version:
THE HUNTERS AND THE HUNTED - Once nighttime protocols are initiated, the animatronics at Freddy Fazbear’s Mega Pizzaplex will relentlessly pursue all intruders. Glamrock Chica, Roxanne Wolf, Montgomery Gator, and the Pizzaplex’s security guard, Vanessa, will turn over every Cotton Candy Pizza Stand if they have to - it’s not wise to stay in one place for too long.
ADAPT TO SURVIVE - Access the building’s security cameras to survey the environment and plan your route through danger. Distract enemies by knocking over paint cans and toys - just slip away before enemies are drawn to your location. Hop into hiding spots and allow danger to pass, or try to outrun your pursuers. Play your way, but be prepared to adapt.
EXPLORE AND DISCOVER - Freddy Fazbear’s Mega Pizzaplex offers a variety of attractions for guests to enjoy - Monty Golf, Roxy Raceway, Bonnie Bowl, the sewers, and… Sewers? The Pizzaplex is vast and has no shortage of goodies to discover.
Would you be interested in playing another Five Nights at Freddy's game on the Nintendo Switch? Tell us below.
[source youtu.be]
Comments (17)
Did they ever fix the bugs for this game?
Wasn't this a mess on PS5 and PC when it first released?
Oh man, this port is gonna be a disaster on the same level as the bite of '87.
Finally I can turn my Switch into an explosive with this mess of a game! Thanks, Steel Wool!
Edit: I forgot to mention I watched the GameXplain footage (my whole purpose in commenting whoops) and it looks super rough. A meh game with awful bugs running on Switch? This should be a nightmare in the best and worst ways possible.
This game can’t run on pS5. This is going to be an unmitigated dumpster fire. At least the glitches will be funny
Hi, massive fnaf fan and apologist here!
Don't buy this. The game is literally so horribly scrapped together that even the most basic of functions hardly ever work. On PS5 it chugs worse than anything you have ever seen. It is impossible to play without encountering a million game breaking bugs and glitches. The switch will only make it worse. Please, PLEASE don't buy this. It was already insane enough that this game was sold on store shelves and ran worse than a 12 year olds first flash game, even on powerful hardware. It isn't graphically complex. Just optimized by programmers who were forced to work an inhumane crunch deadline.
Don't reward Scott for this terrible business practice. It will happen again if this sells well
@PBandSmelly Thank goodness we have the Fanverse lol. Can’t wait for the Switch port of Popgoes Arcade!
I'm actually very curious as to how this will run on Switch. Not that I necessarily think the Switch is weak, but because this game ran horribly on all systems and even PCs. Will be neat to see how it performs.
@MH4
Oooohhh uhh about that....
Creator of Popgoes is highly racist, and the creator of Flumptys is a p-do... uhhh... at least we have FNAF+ and TJOC!
@JR150 I honestly didn't expect this to run on Switch. I do hope they could bundle the game alongside the DLC too as one (even though the DLC is free)
But to all those who were saying it is buggy, I heard they fixed most of it.
@PBandSmelly wait the creator is racist? And Flumpty's is a pedo?
Is that actually true?
@MH4 https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=MOSAbxI8roo
This video? There is some texture pop in apparently according to the comments, but to me graphically its not so bad.
Ofc it is a work in progress apparently.
@PBandSmelly I knew about the nasty Jonochrome (ONAF) stuff, but is Kane Carter (Popgoes) actually racist? I thought that was a misunderstanding and/or joke.
Also if you want to go down that route, apparently Phisnom (FNAF+) and Nikson (TJOC) have both said their fair share of not-so-nice things. Only Fanverse dev not in some form of controversy (to my knowledge, at least) is Emil Macko (FNAC).
(*Added the context of who created which game for anyone reading this thread who is unaware.)
@anoyonmus Yeah that's the one. I know it's a WIP, but knowing the state of the game on all other platforms, I can't imagine it looking any better than it does now lol. It's a miracle it looks playable, IMO. (Not trying to knock Steel Wool as developers btw, just saying that this one game they've made is a massive stinker for reasons beyond their control.)
@MH4 well they did fix some of the mess in the PC version of the game tho. Idk about the console versions tho.
Also its not an official announcement for the Switch. They just showed the game running on the Switch.
https://comicbook.com/gaming/news/five-nights-at-freddys-security-breach-fnaf-surprise-nintendo-switch-lite-oled-announcement/
@anoyonmus Weird; I assumed from the article this was like, a legit announcement. Guess I need to work on my reading comprehension, haha!
@MH4 yeah.
Markiplier: OMFG, #%&# Freddy!! ARE YOU &$#^ING KIDDING ME?! FREDDY!!!!!
Tap here to load 17 comments
Leave A Comment
Hold on there, you need to login to post a comment...