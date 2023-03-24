Subscribe to Nintendo Life on

Five Nights At Freddy's: Security Breach has popped up at this year's Game Developers Conference and PAX East 2023 - confirming the survival horror game is on its way to the Nintendo Switch.

There's no release date just yet or proper announcement, but GameXplain has uploaded three minutes of Switch gameplay.

This title was originally released in 2021 and has the player take control of a young boy named Gregory who is trapped overnight inside Freddy Fazbear's Mega Pizzaplex. It's now your job to discover the secrets of the Pizzaplex, "learn the truth" and survive until dawn.

Here's a bit more about the game via Steam along with some screenshots of the PC version:

THE HUNTERS AND THE HUNTED - Once nighttime protocols are initiated, the animatronics at Freddy Fazbear’s Mega Pizzaplex will relentlessly pursue all intruders. Glamrock Chica, Roxanne Wolf, Montgomery Gator, and the Pizzaplex’s security guard, Vanessa, will turn over every Cotton Candy Pizza Stand if they have to - it’s not wise to stay in one place for too long. ADAPT TO SURVIVE - Access the building’s security cameras to survey the environment and plan your route through danger. Distract enemies by knocking over paint cans and toys - just slip away before enemies are drawn to your location. Hop into hiding spots and allow danger to pass, or try to outrun your pursuers. Play your way, but be prepared to adapt.

EXPLORE AND DISCOVER - Freddy Fazbear’s Mega Pizzaplex offers a variety of attractions for guests to enjoy - Monty Golf, Roxy Raceway, Bonnie Bowl, the sewers, and… Sewers? The Pizzaplex is vast and has no shortage of goodies to discover.

