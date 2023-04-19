The "early access" period for Disney Speedstorm is now live, but it seems there are already some launch issues.

According to an update on social media shared by the official game account, there's an issue preventing "some players" who pre-ordered this version from downloading the title. So, if you are having any difficulties accessing the game right now, this might be why.

Here's the message in full, with the account apologising for any inconvenience and mentioning how it's trying to get it fixed as soon as possible:

Disney Speedstorm: "We are aware of the issue where some players that pre-ordered the title are unable to download the game and we apologize for it. We are in contact with our partners to have it fixed ASAP, but unfortunately the solution seems to require more time. Solving this is our top priority at the moment - as soon as we have updates, we will let you know. Once again, our apologies for the inconvenience and we're looking forward to all of you being able to play the game."

If you would like to join in on the fun early, the standard founder's pack will set you back $29.99 USD or you can get the deluxe or ultimate packages for $49.99 / $69.99. The game will also be released as a free-to-play title at a later date.

In our own review here on Nintendo Life, we described Speedstorm as a "solid" kart racer, but weren't quite as impressed with the performance on Switch or live service aspects.