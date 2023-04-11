Bandai Namco has released a patch for Digimon World: Next Order in Europe which adds the Japanese voice over to the game.

Back in February, we reported that some players couldn't access the Japanese VO in the Switch version of the game. The problem was only relating to EU Switch copies of the game, and Bandai Namco confirmed that it was working on a patch to add this to the game.

That patch is available to download now, with the publisher confirming the news on Twitter. The Japanese VO was already an option in North American copies of the game on Switch, as well as the new PC port — which released at the same time as the Switch version.





We appreciate your patience on this matter and hope you continue to enjoy playing pic.twitter.com/00pQtJ8PZD The patch adding Japanese VO to the EU Nintendo Switch version of the game has now been released!We appreciate your patience on this matter and hope you continue to enjoy playing #DigimonWorldNextOrder April 11, 2023

Digimon World: Next Order released on the PS Vita in Japan in 2016, before making its way to the PS4 (and the west) in 2017. As the sixth main game in the Digimon World series, you can explore an open-world environment with your Digital Monsters. You can choose from ten possible starting companions, and you'll need to train them, raise them, and love them in order to unlock their full potential.