The indie hit Cult of the Lamb has just released its first major free update of 2023 'Relics of the Old Faith' - introducing all sorts of new content.

Players can look forward to a new post-game story, deeper combat, revamped bosses and enemies, more replay value, a photo mode, and various other requested features from the community. As part of this update, the game will also be discounted.



Here are the full patch notes for Version 1.2.0 - covering new content, fixes, adjustments, balancing and the new DLC:

1.2.0 Relics of the Old Faith (April 24, 2023)

New Content

Added a new storyline which begins after completing the base game.

Added 37 new Relics with various powers which must be collected by the player.

All 5 Weapons got a new Heavy Attack and Level 2 Heavy Attack.

Added new Sermon upgrades that unlock extra damage, Relics, Heavy Attacks, and a new ability to reroll your Weapons and Curses on Crusades.

Added new Crusades, which are encountered after the base game.

Added 13 new Encounters with various Characters and cutscenes.

Added many new Combat rooms, with new traps such as rivers, swinging axes, etc.

Added Fish, Meat, and Relic rooms.

Added 6 new Enemies to fight in new Crusades.

Added 16 new Minibosses to fight in new Crusades.

Added 4 new Bishop transformations to fight in new Crusades.

Added Chemach - a new Character who deals Relics.

Added ??? - a new Character who provides quests and opens a shop that accepts God Tears.

Added Forgotten Commandment Stones - a new resource used to unlock Doctrines you didn’t choose in the past.

Added 6 new Necklaces to obtain in ???’s shop.

Added 7 new Tarot Cards to collect.

Added 2 new Critters - Jellyfish in Anchordeep and Relic Goat from Relics.

Added 4 new Buildings - Kitchen, Shared Shelter, Crypt, and Morgue with some having additional upgrades.

Added 11 new Followers obtainable in various ways through gameplay, and 7 previous Twitch Followers obtainable through ???’s shop.

Added 2 new Twitch Follower Forms only currently obtainable as Twitch Drops for Steam (will be available for other platforms in the future through normal gameplay.)

Added 6 new special Followers - Leshy, Heket, Kallamar, Shamura, Baal, and Aym.

Added new quests, including some secret quests.

Added 5 new Fleeces - obtained through various quests and combat.

Added Purgatory - a new way to fight in Dungeon Gauntlet and Boss Rush. Use Fleeces to fight in new ways against bosses from the base game.

Added the ability to re-fight Baal, Aym, and The One Who Waits in Purgatory.

Settings

Photo Mode

Added a Photo Mode that allows you to tilt, change height, and focus, and take Photos while pausing the game.

Added a Gallery to view your Photos taken while using Photo Mode.

Added Edit option in Gallery that allows the player to add, scale, flip, rotate and undo Stickers.

Added 88 new Stickers, with the ability to Clear and Undo.

General

Can now toggle a setting to display follower names above their heads.

Tutorial tooltips can now be navigated with the mouse.

Tutorial tooltips now show button controls.

A Permadeath Mode has now been added, unlocked after finishing the base game once.

Accessibility

Dyslexic Fonts (English only) - font option to allow easier reading for those with dyslexia.

Numbers as Roman Numerals - change roman numerals in the game to arabic numerals.

Stop Time on Crusade - time will pause in the Cult while visiting Crusades.

Show Build Mode Filter - the player is now able to turn off the full screen blue build mode filter.

High Contrast text option - sets text to a clearer color where appropriate for an easier reading experience.

Remove Text Styling - you can now turn off all bold and italic text for an easier reading experience.

Main Menu Dark Mode - change the main menu to dark mode.

The Flashing Lights option has been improved.

Remove Lighting Effects - turn off various lighting and day/night visual effects.

Achievements

Relics of the Old Faith - Collect all Relics.

Shake Down - Get your Coin back from Midas.

True Love Found - Reunite Aym and Baal with Forneus.

Leader of Leaders - Indoctrinate all five Bishops into your Cult.

Heretic DLC Pack

Added 5 new Follower Forms.

Added 8 new Decorations.

Added a new decorative Fleece.

Balancing & Bug Fixes

Fishing rates were adjusted to prevent the player from fishing too long.

Mushroom drops in Anura were raised.

Dagger damage was raised slightly.

Fleece of the Diseased Heart was rebalanced with an added dodging minigame.

The Shrine will no longer give Coins when completing upgrades after the base game and gives God Tears instead.

Cloud shadows were enabled again after accidentally being disabled on PC.

Many optimizations were added to smooth gameplay for lower memory hardware.

Some miscellaneous general improvements.

Many small bug fixes.

If you've not tried out Cult of the Lamb yet, it's well worth a look. When we reviewed it here on Nintendo Life in August last year, we had a "great" time with it, awarding it eight out of ten stars.