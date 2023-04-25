The indie hit Cult of the Lamb has just released its first major free update of 2023 'Relics of the Old Faith' - introducing all sorts of new content.
Players can look forward to a new post-game story, deeper combat, revamped bosses and enemies, more replay value, a photo mode, and various other requested features from the community. As part of this update, the game will also be discounted.
Here are the full patch notes for Version 1.2.0 - covering new content, fixes, adjustments, balancing and the new DLC:
1.2.0 Relics of the Old Faith (April 24, 2023)
New Content
- Added a new storyline which begins after completing the base game.
- Added 37 new Relics with various powers which must be collected by the player.
- All 5 Weapons got a new Heavy Attack and Level 2 Heavy Attack.
- Added new Sermon upgrades that unlock extra damage, Relics, Heavy Attacks, and a new ability to reroll your Weapons and Curses on Crusades.
- Added new Crusades, which are encountered after the base game.
- Added 13 new Encounters with various Characters and cutscenes.
- Added many new Combat rooms, with new traps such as rivers, swinging axes, etc.
- Added Fish, Meat, and Relic rooms.
- Added 6 new Enemies to fight in new Crusades.
- Added 16 new Minibosses to fight in new Crusades.
- Added 4 new Bishop transformations to fight in new Crusades.
- Added Chemach - a new Character who deals Relics.
- Added ??? - a new Character who provides quests and opens a shop that accepts God Tears.
- Added Forgotten Commandment Stones - a new resource used to unlock Doctrines you didn’t choose in the past.
- Added 6 new Necklaces to obtain in ???’s shop.
- Added 7 new Tarot Cards to collect.
- Added 2 new Critters - Jellyfish in Anchordeep and Relic Goat from Relics.
- Added 4 new Buildings - Kitchen, Shared Shelter, Crypt, and Morgue with some having additional upgrades.
- Added 11 new Followers obtainable in various ways through gameplay, and 7 previous Twitch Followers obtainable through ???’s shop.
- Added 2 new Twitch Follower Forms only currently obtainable as Twitch Drops for Steam (will be available for other platforms in the future through normal gameplay.)
- Added 6 new special Followers - Leshy, Heket, Kallamar, Shamura, Baal, and Aym.
- Added new quests, including some secret quests.
- Added 5 new Fleeces - obtained through various quests and combat.
- Added Purgatory - a new way to fight in Dungeon Gauntlet and Boss Rush. Use Fleeces to fight in new ways against bosses from the base game.
- Added the ability to re-fight Baal, Aym, and The One Who Waits in Purgatory.
Settings
Photo Mode
- Added a Photo Mode that allows you to tilt, change height, and focus, and take Photos while pausing the game.
- Added a Gallery to view your Photos taken while using Photo Mode.
- Added Edit option in Gallery that allows the player to add, scale, flip, rotate and undo Stickers.
- Added 88 new Stickers, with the ability to Clear and Undo.
General
- Can now toggle a setting to display follower names above their heads.
- Tutorial tooltips can now be navigated with the mouse.
- Tutorial tooltips now show button controls.
- A Permadeath Mode has now been added, unlocked after finishing the base game once.
Accessibility
- Dyslexic Fonts (English only) - font option to allow easier reading for those with dyslexia.
- Numbers as Roman Numerals - change roman numerals in the game to arabic numerals.
- Stop Time on Crusade - time will pause in the Cult while visiting Crusades.
- Show Build Mode Filter - the player is now able to turn off the full screen blue build mode filter.
- High Contrast text option - sets text to a clearer color where appropriate for an easier reading experience.
- Remove Text Styling - you can now turn off all bold and italic text for an easier reading experience.
- Main Menu Dark Mode - change the main menu to dark mode.
- The Flashing Lights option has been improved.
- Remove Lighting Effects - turn off various lighting and day/night visual effects.
Achievements
- Relics of the Old Faith - Collect all Relics.
- Shake Down - Get your Coin back from Midas.
- True Love Found - Reunite Aym and Baal with Forneus.
- Leader of Leaders - Indoctrinate all five Bishops into your Cult.
Heretic DLC Pack
- Added 5 new Follower Forms.
- Added 8 new Decorations.
- Added a new decorative Fleece.
Balancing & Bug Fixes
- Fishing rates were adjusted to prevent the player from fishing too long.
- Mushroom drops in Anura were raised.
- Dagger damage was raised slightly.
- Fleece of the Diseased Heart was rebalanced with an added dodging minigame.
- The Shrine will no longer give Coins when completing upgrades after the base game and gives God Tears instead.
- Cloud shadows were enabled again after accidentally being disabled on PC.
- Many optimizations were added to smooth gameplay for lower memory hardware.
- Some miscellaneous general improvements.
- Many small bug fixes.
If you've not tried out Cult of the Lamb yet, it's well worth a look. When we reviewed it here on Nintendo Life in August last year, we had a "great" time with it, awarding it eight out of ten stars.