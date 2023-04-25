The indie hit Cult of the Lamb has just released its first major free update of 2023 'Relics of the Old Faith' - introducing all sorts of new content.

Players can look forward to a new post-game story, deeper combat, revamped bosses and enemies, more replay value, a photo mode, and various other requested features from the community. As part of this update, the game will also be discounted.

Here are the full patch notes for Version 1.2.0 - covering new content, fixes, adjustments, balancing and the new DLC:

1.2.0 Relics of the Old Faith (April 24, 2023)

New Content

  • Added a new storyline which begins after completing the base game.
  • Added 37 new Relics with various powers which must be collected by the player.
  • All 5 Weapons got a new Heavy Attack and Level 2 Heavy Attack.
  • Added new Sermon upgrades that unlock extra damage, Relics, Heavy Attacks, and a new ability to reroll your Weapons and Curses on Crusades.
  • Added new Crusades, which are encountered after the base game.
  • Added 13 new Encounters with various Characters and cutscenes.
  • Added many new Combat rooms, with new traps such as rivers, swinging axes, etc.
  • Added Fish, Meat, and Relic rooms.
  • Added 6 new Enemies to fight in new Crusades.
  • Added 16 new Minibosses to fight in new Crusades.
  • Added 4 new Bishop transformations to fight in new Crusades.
  • Added Chemach - a new Character who deals Relics.
  • Added ??? - a new Character who provides quests and opens a shop that accepts God Tears.
  • Added Forgotten Commandment Stones - a new resource used to unlock Doctrines you didn’t choose in the past.
  • Added 6 new Necklaces to obtain in ???’s shop.
  • Added 7 new Tarot Cards to collect.
  • Added 2 new Critters - Jellyfish in Anchordeep and Relic Goat from Relics.
  • Added 4 new Buildings - Kitchen, Shared Shelter, Crypt, and Morgue with some having additional upgrades.
  • Added 11 new Followers obtainable in various ways through gameplay, and 7 previous Twitch Followers obtainable through ???’s shop.
  • Added 2 new Twitch Follower Forms only currently obtainable as Twitch Drops for Steam (will be available for other platforms in the future through normal gameplay.)
  • Added 6 new special Followers - Leshy, Heket, Kallamar, Shamura, Baal, and Aym.
  • Added new quests, including some secret quests.
  • Added 5 new Fleeces - obtained through various quests and combat.
  • Added Purgatory - a new way to fight in Dungeon Gauntlet and Boss Rush. Use Fleeces to fight in new ways against bosses from the base game.
  • Added the ability to re-fight Baal, Aym, and The One Who Waits in Purgatory.

Settings

Photo Mode

  • Added a Photo Mode that allows you to tilt, change height, and focus, and take Photos while pausing the game.
  • Added a Gallery to view your Photos taken while using Photo Mode.
  • Added Edit option in Gallery that allows the player to add, scale, flip, rotate and undo Stickers.
  • Added 88 new Stickers, with the ability to Clear and Undo.

General

  • Can now toggle a setting to display follower names above their heads.
  • Tutorial tooltips can now be navigated with the mouse.
  • Tutorial tooltips now show button controls.
  • A Permadeath Mode has now been added, unlocked after finishing the base game once.

Accessibility

  • Dyslexic Fonts (English only) - font option to allow easier reading for those with dyslexia.
  • Numbers as Roman Numerals - change roman numerals in the game to arabic numerals.
  • Stop Time on Crusade - time will pause in the Cult while visiting Crusades.
  • Show Build Mode Filter - the player is now able to turn off the full screen blue build mode filter.
  • High Contrast text option - sets text to a clearer color where appropriate for an easier reading experience.
  • Remove Text Styling - you can now turn off all bold and italic text for an easier reading experience.
  • Main Menu Dark Mode - change the main menu to dark mode.
  • The Flashing Lights option has been improved.
  • Remove Lighting Effects - turn off various lighting and day/night visual effects.

Achievements

  • Relics of the Old Faith - Collect all Relics.
  • Shake Down - Get your Coin back from Midas.
  • True Love Found - Reunite Aym and Baal with Forneus.
  • Leader of Leaders - Indoctrinate all five Bishops into your Cult.

Heretic DLC Pack

  • Added 5 new Follower Forms.
  • Added 8 new Decorations.
  • Added a new decorative Fleece.

Balancing & Bug Fixes

  • Fishing rates were adjusted to prevent the player from fishing too long.
  • Mushroom drops in Anura were raised.
  • Dagger damage was raised slightly.
  • Fleece of the Diseased Heart was rebalanced with an added dodging minigame.
  • The Shrine will no longer give Coins when completing upgrades after the base game and gives God Tears instead.
  • Cloud shadows were enabled again after accidentally being disabled on PC.
  • Many optimizations were added to smooth gameplay for lower memory hardware.
  • Some miscellaneous general improvements.
  • Many small bug fixes.

If you've not tried out Cult of the Lamb yet, it's well worth a look. When we reviewed it here on Nintendo Life in August last year, we had a "great" time with it, awarding it eight out of ten stars.

Will you be trying out this latest update? Leave a comment below.

