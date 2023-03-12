If you're seeking a Jet Set Radio style fix on the Nintendo Switch, one game arriving on the eShop in summer 2023 is Bomb Rush Cyberfunk from the creators of Lethal League.

Developer Team Reptile has kicked off the new year by sharing a batch of screenshots - showcasing all sorts of action players can expect from this upcoming release. There are bad guys, guns, BMX bikes and you'll even have a fancy mobile device. These screenshots have been retrieved from the game's official Discord channel, as well as the social channels.

Once again, Bomb Rush Cyberfunk is scheduled to be released at some point during summer 2023. You can catch up on some of our previous coverage in the links below: