Bandai Namco has opened up a survey for Tales of Symphonia Remastered, asking fans and those who've played the game to provide them feedback on the release.

The beloved action RPG — which initially launched on GameCube in 2003 — made it to Switch back in February in a remaster based on the Japan-only PS2 port. Yet many reported multiple bugs, glitches, and issues with the remaster, with some calling it "worse than the original", comparing it unfavourably to the PS3 remaster.

In the survey, there are a number of questions which ask you to rank your favourite and least favourite features, rate the difficulty, the UI, and your overall experience.





We hope you are having a safe and pleasant journey of regeneration and look forward to receiving your valuable feedback.



Thank you for playing #TalesofSymphonia Remastered, Chosen Ones. We hope you are having a safe and pleasant journey of regeneration and look forward to receiving your valuable feedback. Please take a minute to complete our survey:

Not long after the remaster released, the official Japanese Tales series Twitter account shared an apology for the various issues many reported, stating that the team is "currently investigating a fix", with the western Tales series Twitter also sharing its own apology. We haven't heard anything since.