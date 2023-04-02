Subscribe to Nintendo Life on

Apart from the news Ark 2 would be getting delayed from 2023 to "late 2024" and the announcement of a remaster of the original game for next-generation platforms, Studio Wildcard this weekend revealed the roadmap for Ark: Ultimate Survivor Edition on Nintendo Switch.

Here are the release dates - reconfirming the 'Extinction' DLC will be launching on Switch on 11th April. Estimated release dates for other DLC have now also been outlined confirming a 2023 release for most of the content. Here's the full rundown via the official PR: