Ark: Survival Evolved developer Studio Wildcard this week announced it would be bringing the third expansion pack for the game 'ARK: Extinction' to the Switch next month on 11th April.

This DLC will add a new map and storyline, powerful new creatures to tame, new challenges, and gigantic roaming Titans to defeat. Extinction requires the base game and will come as a free download if you own the Survival Evolved Edition of the game.





📅 ARK: Extinction arrives on Nintendo Switch April 11th!



If you're not familiar with ARK: Survival Evolved - it's a survival crafting game where you are stranded on a mysterious island and must hunt, harvest, craft items, grow crops, and build shelters in order to survive. You can use kill, tame, breed and even ride dinosaurs, and there's also an online and offline mode.

To learn more, check out the recent overhaul update: