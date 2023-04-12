Subscribe to Nintendo Life on

Aliens: Fireteam Elite is coming to Switch on 26th April 2023. This co-op based third-person shooter that launched on PC, PS4, PS5, Xbox One, and Series S|X in 2021, and it's now making the jump to the Switch as a cloud version (thanks, Nintendo Everything!).

The cloud version is coming from Ubitus, which has ported Hitman 3, A Plague Tale, and Control to the console previously. Standard, Ultimate, and Into the Hive editions are all listed on the eShop. Standard will cost $29.99, the Into the Hive version is $39.99 (which includes the Pathogen Expansion), and the Ultimate Edition costs $59.99 (comes with the Pathogen Expansion as well as the Endeavor Pass and Endeavor Veteran Pack). At the time of writing, pages for the EU eShop have not been updated.

You and your team of squadmates will blast your way through four co-op campaigns with seven unique combat classes and over 130 weapons and perks. And who doesn't want to fight against the Xenomorphs? Plus there's a free demo available on the Switch eShop right now for you to test out your connection via the cloud.

Here's some more information on the game from the eShop page:

THIS GAME REQUIRES INTERNET CONNECTION TO PLAY. PLEASE TRY OUT THE FREE DEMO BEFORE PURCHASE.

Endure a dangerous universe and fight for survival together! Play with up to two players or AI as you battle through four campaigns to explore the mystery of a new planet, LV-895. Discover what hides in the ruins and caves beneath in this third-person survival shooter set in the Aliens universe. Build your fireteam focusing on class composition, consumables, and weapons to take down Xenomorphs, beat Challenge Card runs, or play various game modes with friends. Blast through hordes of Xenomorphs, evade deadly Prowlers and Spitters, and set up defensive positions to stay alive long enough to get your fireteam to safety. Build your Marine the way you want. Level up in each of seven unique classes or be a master of one. Choose your weapon – everything from magnums and SMGs to rocket launchers – and use over 130 unique perks to create the build of your choice. Level your character through seven Class Kits, each with two unique abilities to use in combat and unlockable perks. Max out a variety of weapons, powering them up in stats the more you use them.

Will you be taking up arms in space in two weeks time? Scream in the comments.