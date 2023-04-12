Aliens: Fireteam Elite is coming to Switch on 26th April 2023. This co-op based third-person shooter that launched on PC, PS4, PS5, Xbox One, and Series S|X in 2021, and it's now making the jump to the Switch as a cloud version (thanks, Nintendo Everything!).
The cloud version is coming from Ubitus, which has ported Hitman 3, A Plague Tale, and Control to the console previously. Standard, Ultimate, and Into the Hive editions are all listed on the eShop. Standard will cost $29.99, the Into the Hive version is $39.99 (which includes the Pathogen Expansion), and the Ultimate Edition costs $59.99 (comes with the Pathogen Expansion as well as the Endeavor Pass and Endeavor Veteran Pack). At the time of writing, pages for the EU eShop have not been updated.
You and your team of squadmates will blast your way through four co-op campaigns with seven unique combat classes and over 130 weapons and perks. And who doesn't want to fight against the Xenomorphs? Plus there's a free demo available on the Switch eShop right now for you to test out your connection via the cloud.
Here's some more information on the game from the eShop page:
THIS GAME REQUIRES INTERNET CONNECTION TO PLAY. PLEASE TRY OUT THE FREE DEMO BEFORE PURCHASE.
Endure a dangerous universe and fight for survival together!
Play with up to two players or AI as you battle through four campaigns to explore the mystery of a new planet, LV-895. Discover what hides in the ruins and caves beneath in this third-person survival shooter set in the Aliens universe.
Build your fireteam focusing on class composition, consumables, and weapons to take down Xenomorphs, beat Challenge Card runs, or play various game modes with friends.
Blast through hordes of Xenomorphs, evade deadly Prowlers and Spitters, and set up defensive positions to stay alive long enough to get your fireteam to safety.
Build your Marine the way you want. Level up in each of seven unique classes or be a master of one. Choose your weapon – everything from magnums and SMGs to rocket launchers – and use over 130 unique perks to create the build of your choice.
Level your character through seven Class Kits, each with two unique abilities to use in combat and unlockable perks. Max out a variety of weapons, powering them up in stats the more you use them.
Will you be taking up arms in space in two weeks time? Scream in the comments.
I've always liked the Alien universe; the first two films are a couple of my all-time favorites. Unfortunately the games have been mostly disappointments, sans Isolation.
Ubitus again, these guys just would not stop with their constant cloud releases do they? First it's The Forgotten City, then Edge of Eternity, and now this Fireteam Elite garbage from 2021. You would think that for the past two years they are developing the game for Switch that they would spent those times optimizing the game natively for the system. Sad that Sega lose the Alien license now.
Cloud version? crickets tumbleweed
@Magician and Trilogy on the PS1
@Warioware I have fond memories of Trilogy. But it's one of the pre-dual analog stick first person shooters. I doubt it has aged well.
About damn time! I’ve heard this game is fantastic and I’m glad it’s finally on Switch, even if you are playing in the cloud.
@Magician I’ve got my eye on Alien Dark Decent due out in June on PC etc, Alien rts could be interesting if done well
Wonderful, I'll be sure to avoid this one!
While I’m not a big fan of cloud, I get it, and sometimes it’s better than nothing at all. But it does suck for those of us who live in small towns where the internet speed caps at 25mbs…. Also not a fan of when they charge full price for cloud game when it’s essentially a rental where you don’t know when you need to return it.
Truly hoping and praying that the Switch successor is fully bc with Switch, and has the grunt to not need cloud versions.
@Warioware
Was that the one with the scary face-hugger attacks? Scared the hell out of me, the first time that happened!
I can play this on Steam Deck Natively. I have full fiber and Cloud gaming is something I will NEVER support regardless.
Excitement met with instant dissapointment. Clouds are so fail!
I enjoyed this one on Steam... and it seems like I'll continue to play it there. Cloud ports aren't worth the time or money.
I know its comparing apples to oranges with these games, however still to this day I'm still waiting for a proper follow up to the 2001 PC game Aliens vs Predator 2 from Monolith Productions. That game was everything and all things Aliens to me in regards to single player campaign and most especially the chaotic multiplayer. It will never be re-released and/or remastered due to by far the worst licensing hell of a rabbit hole but since that game nothing has come close to that experience. My peak Aliens/Predator time of life.
Back on topic cloud gaming can die of gonorrhea and rot in hell.
Would you like a cookie, son?
I will never play a cloud version of a game.
Unfortunately it’s to sunny for a cloud version!
I would absolutely have brought this if it was on cartridge as I am a big Aliens fan.
I just cannot bring myself to pay for a game that I will never own, could be switch off after six months if the uptake is poor, and wouldn’t be able to play when the Switch becomes ‘Retro’
Will be interested in reading a review though.
