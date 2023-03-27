The silence is over! The Legend of Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom is getting a focused gameplay trailer tomorrow, 28th March.
At 7am PT / 10am ET / 3pm BST tomorrow (or 12am AET on 29th March), Nintendo is dropping a brand new video focused entirely on the highly anticipated sequel to Breath of the Wild. Series producer Eiji Aonuma will be on hand and "roughly 10 minutes of gameplay" will be shown.
Well, we better strap in for all of the juicy lore, details, and tweaks we might get a glimpse at. Nothing else has been specified, so keep your expectations in check — it's unlikely we'll get any story details. But we're sure you eagle-eyed Zelda fans will spot some lovely little details.
Get excited and join us tomorrow for lots of Zelda!
Oh yesssssssssssssss
Seventy bucks for new, amazing Zelda? Always.
So as it turns out, some of the rumors floating around were actually correct. Very cool indeed!
10 minutes? Those desperate TOTK leakers online predicted 10 minutes? That’s kinda hilarious. But at least its something. I don’t think I’ll be watching cause I have enjoyed the game not being spoiled by Nintendo.
Not surprised, saw this coming
Finally. I would love to resist and start the game completely blind, but i already know i won't be able to. Come on Nintendo, show us what's unique in this new entry of the Zelda franchise
So this isn’t a Direct per se but it’s something. At this rate, I guess Nintendo wants to keep Tears mostly a secret, which is great for those who like to be blind but others like me could use some more info. Maybe Nintendo could reveal key details like what’s happened to weapon degradation in just 10 minutes? I know that Nintendo has recently not wanted to start talking about a game until it’s almost out but they need to get the hype train going ASAP.
Finally we get some footage that is longer than 2 mins. Kinda crazy this game is coming out soon and I'm looking forward to it.
Oh shoot, I'm busy tomorrow morning. Darn it Nintendo, stop scheduling things when I'm busy!!
Oh god this is giving me 2014 (was that the year? I forget) vibes when he and Miyamito played the Wii U Breath of the Wild and confirmed possibly the first delay, this has me worried rather than excited.
'Sir, people are fuming over the 3DS/Wii U eShop closure!'
'Quick: sound the Zelda Signal!'
Jokes aside, I had a feeling we'd get something like this before release, though I have no idea why it isn't just a dedicated Direct when games like Xenoblade and Splatoon got ones respectively. Regardless, even as someone who doesn't have too much of an interest in TOTK, I'll definitely be tuning in!
Do I watch it because we don't now much new except that there will be flying islands or do I not watch it because it releases in 7 weeks and I'll by it anyway since it Zelda
Yes finally!! The time is upon us.
Have the people who keep crying over "reused assets" ever played a sequel before?
Edit: lol, looks like they got their comments deleted anyway
Yes! Tomorrow is my birthday! Thank you for the present, Mr. Aonuma. Now, please don't spoil too much...
I wonder if they will also announce the Totk OLED Switch, perhaps at the very end of the presentation? Or in a separate tweet on the side. Keen to see what they've got to show either way!
Let the hype train begin!
I hope it’s just 10 minutes of Aonuma breaking the physics in half.
He has 10minutes to justify the increase in price hehe
@Bret Nintendo has been making this game for 6 years, there's no way it'll only be an asset flip. I'm convinced we're getting huge amounts of extra content (underground/caverns and dungeons as well as the floating islands) since the shrines are gone and the Wii U millstone around the previous game's neck is no longer an issue.
Hype train incoming.
@Bret it’s just low effort trolling. Not a problem since the comments were removed.
Really hoping this answers some queries I have. I am still worried this is just glorified BOTW DLC.
@Otoemetry I'm totally with you, but there's folks completely writing this game off because it's going to reuse some stuff from the first game, as if a new story, mechanics, and additional areas aren't more than enough to make up for the fact that they've seen these Bokoblin models before. It's wild.
@TheBigBlue Yeah, I sent that comment before realizing the troll's comments had been removed.
I will finally understand what for Zelda game this is like Breath of the wild, classic Zelda or completely new gameplay. I hope I can sleep tonight.
No thanks , I want to play the game myself instead of you ruining it and showing us all the new stuff
Hopefully we find out how much extra content is going to be included and if the sky area is a full map or just more poxy challenge shrines.
Such a shame that this is releasing on Switch and not 1 of the newer consoles that could really showcase Hyrule instead of being stuck with basic HD and 30fps.
Great news, hopefully some more details on the story.
5 years working with reused assets? Considering what they achieved in 1 year with Majora’a Mask, my expectations are sky-high.
I expect a lot of crafting gameplay. Weapons, vehicles, more?
@Chaotic_Neutral they probably will release a updated totk when the switch 2 comes out
Even if the gameplay is similar to Breath of the Wild, I’m down for more abilities and flying around exploring the map. It will be interesting no matter how it measures up to the predecessor.
Definitely interested to see the full gameplay, but I know this is all we're gonna see now until launch
The game is so close to release I kinda don’t want to watch
@Otoemetry
This game isn't getting delayed again just 7 weeks before launch.
Going to put out cookies and milk tonight cause tomorrow is Christmas morning.
Avoiding all news for this game from here on in. Don't want to know anymore than I already do.
@johnedwin so it will still be a gen behind what's already available
Games like Elden Ring have really raised the bar in open world exploration games since BotW came out.
Unfortunately it looks like TotK hasn't improved on the formula at all apart from a few minor additions.
I was hoping for an AC - AC2 jump, they had the tech demo in the first title all they needed to do was add in some gameplay and push what is capable of the hardware but nothing showed so far looks any better than the original.
would've avoided it but i want to be stirred a bit with what they're trying
Already have the special ed. Pre-ordered and I like to leave as much as possible to find out on my own so I'll give this a miss.
Can't wait for the game to arrive!
Last time a Zelda sequel used previous game assets we got the sublime Majora's Mask, looking forward to some more info on what could potentially be the greatest game of all time!
Chooooooo
Choooooooooooooooooooo
Doing my best to avoid whatever is shown. I want to go in blind.
Really hoping for something interesting gameplay-wise. The last trailer just looked like more of the same as BotW.
@westman98 I've been burned too many times with Zelda in the last decade, I'll believe it's releasing when I have the dispatch confirmation! 😅
Don't usually watch gameplay trailers but I'll tune in for 10 minutes.
Who knows, maybe he'll slip and mention how much better it will play on Switch 2.😂
hope we get a first look at a fully restored ganondorf.
About time. Now to see what eally makes this sequel so special.
At 7, alright. A lot is writing on this.
I’ve already pre-ordered. I don't need/want to see more personally.
I'm going to guess they aren't going to spoil much at all. They'll go over things such as weapon making and vehicle building. They aren't going to spoil the entire game in 10 minutes.
I don't know what they're going to show and I don't know if I want to actually watch, either. I kinda wanna go in as blind as possible.
You bet I'll be all over watching this...once I'm off work. That is unfortunately a very inconvenient time for me....Darn work.
disappointed that I'm too weak-willed to skip on watching this
I really don’t want to watch…but I also REALLY do.
For the best part of a year I've been closely following all news about this game. I have a very big prediction. Every piece of artwork, every statement, every trailer, every bread crumb and evey clue have all convinced me, more and more, that I'm right. Since tomorrow we will all find out for sure, I will state my prediction here for you, my fellow Zelda fans.
SPOILER ALERT
Tomorrow Nintendo will announce a newly designed controller consisting of a set of motion control rings. Each ring has full motion tracking for inidividual finger precision. It's the next evolution of Nintendo's motion controls, first introduced on the Nintendo Wii. The first compatible game will be The Legend of Zelda Tears of the Kingdom. That's what's up with Link's arm. It's the new controller for the Switch. That's why Eiji Aonuma is posing next to a Switch controller.
I'm hoping it's mostly just Anouma-san talking around the game, rather than showing much more of it. I don't want to get spoiled on the good stuff, but with this 10 minute slot tomorrow, there's too much time before the game releases to realistically avoid what's shown.
So just keep it disappointing and slim pickings please Eiji.
WILL WE LEARN IF WEAPONS BREAK????
I'm honestly not sold on this game at the moment, so seeing some actual gameplay rather than vague teasers is a must for me at this point to convince me otherwise. Will definitely be taking a look.
Genuinely hoping I will find whatever they show exciting.
@Fizza The 3DS and Wii U eshops literally went down 2 minutes before this announcement:
https://www.nintendo.co.jp/netinfo/en_GB/index.html
@itemcollector No idea if there's any merit in your theory, but I like it...
Not going to watch. Im already buying it, and i wanna be suprised.
I'm hyped af guys.
Nice strategy to divert attention from the eShops closing tho lol
Good. Maybe they'll finally convince me to even consider purchasing it (Probably not though, but who knows)?
@Grumblevolcano Rip
Eji Aonuma will problaby show the area equivalent to the Great Plateau of the game
Can't wait!!! I know some people are disappointed they are mostly keeping the same map for this game from 'Breathe of the Wild' but it wouldn't feel like a proper sequel to me if they didn't especially after we got to see what a lot of the areas in Hyrule looked like before they were destroyed in the prequel, 'Age of Calamity' and I am interested in seeing how different the land I spent nearly three years exploring looks like in this game along with the additional new areas. I hope they make the weapons more powerful and last longer this time and they leave Lynels out of Easy mode or make them easier to beat like they were in 'Age of Calamity.' There was nothing easy about beating Lynels in 'Breath of the Wild.'😨
Pretty excited just to see the UI lol
@Dpullam I hope the rumours about Zelda being a playable character turn out to be true. I loved playing as Zelda in 'Age of Calamity' especially when she has her powers near the end and it would be fun to play with those type of powers near the end and wipe out all the enemies easily. 😄
@gcunit
The arm thing just screams an on screen representation of gaming hardware. Ala Sheikah Slate and even going all the way back to the Stone of Agony.
There's also the historical precedence of motion controls being showcased in Zelda games: Twighlight Princess with the wiimote and Skyward Sword with the wiimote plus.
Every piece of artwork Nintendo has released for TOTK has Link's strange ringed arm as the focal point. The arm itself is strange and ghostly, as though it's not his arm. Maybe it's our arm!! Even the game's logo is a big giant ring! I still remember when I first tried a wiimote, I remember thinking I want one on each finger. There's even gameplay footage of link doing what looks like a gesture based control pushing a rock up a hill with some kind of time stop ability. I think Ring Fit Adventure was part of it too. Testing the waters, trying out concepts etc. I could be way off, but I've convinced myself to the point where I will be just as surprised if I'm right or wrong.
Well... What's about the dual audio option support this time?
It's finally time for Tears of the Kindom's BotW trailer moment
Man, I am excited!
It’s gonna be interesting to see how this fares. Breath of the Wild was a bit of a Mario 64 moment for open world design but we’ve seen some amazing games a new console generation since. Hopefully Nintendo haven’t been resting on their laurels.
To watch or not to watch...This is the question.
Hell yes! All I've been wanting for. Zipperdome was right.
I want to watch it soooo bad, but I want to go in blind!
The wait has been way too long!
@Debbiee I have not heard those rumors, but fans have been wanting a playing Zelda in a 3D Zelda game for a long time! This would be kind of cool if true!
@itemcollector I love the idea, your reasoning is sound, and now if it's not confirmed tomorrow my life won't be worth continuing.
I'll check it out, though I hope it doesn't spoil too much considering the game is only a month and a half away.
I really hope game publication like NintendoLife treat anything revealed during tomorrow’s presentation as a spoiler. I’d rather not have to avoid gaming channels entirely for the next month and a half, but that may just be the case.
Not sure what to do.. I want to know more, but I'm already getting the game regardless, so not sure if I'll just end up spoiling myself.
I'll probably just take a peek and see how deep into the game they go and stop watching as soon as it seems like it'll be spoiling too much.
Curious. This will be important to manage my expectations. At this moment I'm not expecting much more than BotW DLC, so if they show they'll bring something new I might get hyped for this game after all.
I'm not being funny but why so long? I'd be happy with a 3 minute trailer. I'm aware this is odd to be moaning about getting something that's supposed to be good, but I'm conflicted. We've come this far with knowing hardly anything. I'd be happy enough to keep it that way. But at the same time it only means I'm gonna have to dodge everyone else talking about it from this point on.
"...and this time you can go straight to fight Gannon within the first 5 minutes and be at the end credits in about 9 minutes 48 seconds. Now please hold my coat..."
Hmm I'm tempted to watch - I guess I can trust they won't spoil too much, and I'm curious if the game will have buildable vehicles like everyone suspects.
Do I watch or Do I wait? That is the question.
@Grumblevolcano you sure? I just logged in on my JPN 3ds.
Edit: Obviously not anymore that the shops are now closed.
Finally! This is what I’ve been waiting for.
Oh that's cool. I thought it'd be a little longer before they'd go in-depth. I guessed around the start of April. We are nearly in April anyway.
Glad they'll start to share a lot more of the game now. I'm really interested to see what they'll show us. Hope it's as good as BotW or even better. I have confidence that it will be as good but I still feel a little on edge in case, so hopefully the trailer will be good.
OMGGG I can't wait!
I would usually avoid spoilers, but now I’m looking for reassurance
Yay! And a whole 10 minutes too!
I've already had a 4 hour trailer, I booted BOTW up at the weekend. I reckon that will suffice. In all seriousness though, I will be picking this up day one, I mean it's Zelda for god sake. However I can't hide my disappointment so far, it looks just DLC for the BOTW. Plus I can't put my finger on it, even though I got a couple of Hundred hours out of it, I can't even recall what the story was supposed to be in BOTW, it's the equivalent of enjoying a great meal, but then having a disappointing aftertaste. I'm just not overly excited for this and that is the first time ever, that I have been that way with a Zelda game.
Glad we're getting to see more Tears of the Kingdom earlier than I expected, so looking forward to it!
@Fizza You drew that? That's so funny, I love it!
@Bret Tbf, not all Zelda sequels/prequels/sister games use the exact same map and assets. In fact, I'd argue that most don't.
MM's Termina has major notable differences from OoTs Hyrule.
AoL had 2 continents, towns, and is very different from TLoZ.
Awakening, and the Oracles have the same art style but are in different lands.
I think aside from art style, Past and Worlds are most alike.
I think I'm the only one left that needs convincing to buy this day 1, but I didn't love BoTW. I'm sur eventually I'll pick up ToTK, but it's odd not being hyped for a new entry in my favorite series.
Really want to watch this but also really don’t want to as I’d like the game to surprise me when I load it up. Hmmm decisions decisions!
Yes! Super stoked to see new gameplay tomorrow.
I’m going to do the unthinkable and go in completely blind with ToTK. That’s a tough task in todays world. Might as well throw my phone away to accomplish it. This “Direct” is tempting but I’ve waited 6 yrs already, what’s 1 more month?!
To those looking to go in blind I’d recommend avoiding this website for sometime as you know they will have countless analysis and tear downs on every single clip of animation 😂 , then the speculative articles to follow up. Glad they are teasing more details but I’m just going to back to slaying my backlog until May 12
@Chaotic_Neutral How did Elden Ring raise the bar? It has grabbed a hundred ideas from Breath of the Wild and just put them into Dark Souls, there is nothing about Elden Ring's exploration which is better than BOTW.
In fact, I would say it's much worse because of just how much non-sensical placement of bosses there is which don't have any reason to be in places where they are which takes you straight out of experience, poor movement options and the game is restricted to only combat. You aren't allowed to play with the world like you are in Zelda nor solve any puzzles. You can only fight whatever you see and in rare cases talk to it. The immersion I felt with BOTW's world trumps my Elden Ring playthrough.
Also an awful lot of people talk about TOTK reusing assets but everyone forgets how much Elden Ring reused from DS3. 90% of the animations are ripped directly from DS3 as well as enemy types which is even more jarring since Elden Ring isn't a sequel, it's a brand new franchise.
Elden Ring is an alright game but it certainly didn't raise any bar with exploration. I may be a little biased because it's my least favourite From Software game but I think my points still stand.
@Everythingnotsaved
No way this is simply some extended DLC, no DLC requires 6 years to develop. The original BOTW was technically a Wii U port so this should be Switch’s true 1st new Zelda game. I wouldn’t worry for a second. This is an instant 2023 GoTY candidate before it was even released
@Tempestryke Alas, for as much as I'd love to have the talent displayed in it, I didn't draw it myself. It was one of the first things that came up when I searched 'Zelda bat signal' XD
https://shirtigo.co/tri-signal/
And I guess today is the latest I’m on the internet for 2 months. I already have seen the trailers, which is all I need to know they making a new zelda and that I will be buying it day 1. Everything else just spoils my once a decade hype towards this series.
Can't wait to see more of this game 😍
@Otoemetry
The only time in recent memory where Nintendo surprise-delayed a game just weeks before launch is Advanced Wars Reboot Camp, and that's entirely because of the Ukraine War.
@Fizza Ah well, glad you shared it anyway. ^^
Just me who never have all these time zones internalised? Gotta Google them every time. Bst is apparently UK time.
@westman98 the last time Aonuma appeared in a direct it was because he was announcing the delay of this game, if I'm not forgetting any more recent appearances anyway... I think that's why I'm a bit cautious, well that and the fact that I'm a massive cynic 😅
I'm glad you're not worried though, I trust your opinions and that reassures me somewhat.
Nope! No thanks. I don't want to see anulything about this game now. I can wait 6 weeks no problem.
Get ready for some stupid timed DLC expansion nonsense, everyone!
Bring it! Can't wait.
@Fazermint Yeah if would be nice to have a list of cities as a reference, whenever directs etc are announced.
Or a little table that automatically converts to your time zone
Hope this shows a new game. Until now it just looks like a DLC for BOTW to me.
I'll be watching. There's no way 10 minutes of gameplay is going to spoil much, if anything. Dropping $70 on a game is a big deal for me and I want to know a bit more before doing so.
OOOOOOOOOOOOH YEAAAAAAAAAAAAAAAAAAH (read with Macho Man voice).
@kerplunk and a carrot for Epona!
@Varkster
I haven't played much of Elden Ring, but from what I have played, I really don't get the comparisons either. Elden Ring is a combat-focused experience. You have none of the interesting traversal or physics systems that are in Breath of the Wild. Moving around feels floaty and weightless, by design, so you can focus on moving around enemies and not micromanaging your steps (as in Breath of the Wild or Death Stranding). Conversely, Breath of the Wild isn't really about combat. It actually does quite a few things to discourage combat in favor of stealth or outright avoidance. Sure, both games have big worlds you can explore as you wish, but that's where the comparisons end.
@Varkster This is pretty much the worst take I've ever heard about Elden Ring, and you should remove your Bloodborne avatar as penance lmfao!!
Yes, Elden Ring has it's flaws, and I'm vocal about them, but...yeah I can't wrap my mind around what you wrote lol
So it begins.
(the marketing)
And at the end of the vid Eiji will show up and say “Please understand..” and give us a new release date “later this year..”. He will then end his speech with the famous “bow of shame”.
😏
@Il_Nintenditore haha, same
@Axecon the hype train started when they announce ToTK lol
I won't watch it. I get why people want to see it but I've kept myself away from leaks and but a few trailers so thay i am amazed. If i could play BoTW for the first time again I would love that. The only leaks or spoilers I ever want to know about are what Pokémon will be in the next game.
@Tempestryke I'm not really saying Zelda specifically, but sequels as a whole.
@Bret That's also very true. Mega Man and Pokemon are good examples of being formulaic, and easy to pump out while adding little improvements every few games. It depends on the series.
@Fulkaffe You put that monkey paw down this instant!
Seems like I'm taking my work break early tomorrow Boys
I'm trying to know and see as little as possible about this game before it comes out. I prefer to be blown away while playing it!! I can't wait!!
Very much in. Yes please. Great way to start my day.
Curious as I am, I'll probably avoid it to get into the game with zero clue about anything besides what we know from BotW.
@Fizza Today was sad bcuz of 3DS eShop but me now HAPPY.
@Varkster I feel the exact same way about Elden Ring
It's about friggin time!😄
Zelda always breaks the hype meter
My hype for this game is already through the roof, so I'm undecided if I want to watch this gameplay video or just leave it all for a surprise when I get the game.
Will this site be spoiling the game in article titles? I'm happy not to read any zelda articles, but if NL put spoilers in headlines, the only way to avoid them would be to avoid looking at this site at all for seven weeks!
@Rainz yes! I am with you. I just didn’t know when to start. With ACNH I gave up gaming media a month before the game release. I am glad I went in mostly blind.
While I love this site and have been on it for years, you are right, there will be many stories based on tomorrow’s video. And more as the release approaches.
@SonOfDracula I don't see you arguing with any of my points, either.
Nintendo had really better come out swinging with this gameplay trailer. I think this is the least hyped I've ever been for a Zelda game before, there just hasn't been enough marketing for me to really get excited over.
Unlike others, I need a nice steady flow of marketing to get really excited, but this slow trickle of information just hasn't tickled my fancy as of yet. I'll still buy and play the game, but I won't be going into this with a sense of excitement like I did with Breath of the Wild, Skyward Sword, or Twilight Princess. That is, unless Nintendo comes out swinging with this trailer, as I said.
I'm not going to watch it for a very personal reason that I'd rather dive into it with near zero prior knowledge.
Honestly, from the bottom of my heart, I do not mean to point any fingers but it would mean a lot if, in the case NintendoLife decides to report one or more articles about this footage, please, o please, try your best to avoid spoilers on thumbnails and headlines, please. The Golden goddesses know the internet is breaking up to post stuff like "OMG THE TWILI ARE BACK!" and "TAKE YOUR FIRST LOOK AT THE ZONARI!!" sans the spoilers tag
I had a really really really wet feeling about this happening tomorrow!!
Since it's so short, I suspect Aonuma is going to show us something specific instead of a broad overview. A focus on sky gameplay might be it, but in any case I hope it's something surprising. I hope he'll show us something that looks and feels like something totally new that wasn't in TotK.
When did Nintendo make white joycons? Did I miss this?
(Does Aonuma-san have a custom set?)
@Ryu_Niiyama the OLED's joycons are white
@RendoFonzarelli
A fair few people on here seem to be feeling that way.
I hope as a sequel it's not as unneccessary as Splatoon 3.
Is anyone else thinking the Oracle games will shadow drop during this video? Anyway, I’ve obviously preordered Totk so this won’t affect my decision on buying the game, but I just have to watch this video, even though I agree with everyone who says they don’t want spoilers.
Hope we get elevator music between each of the tears of the kingdom.
