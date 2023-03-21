The legendary Zelda producer Eiji Aonuma turned 60 last week, and as part of his birthday celebrations, he attended the Famitsu Game Awards. The Legend of Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom even won 'most anticipated' game and while Aonuma was up on stage accepting it, he used this moment as a chance to tease what Zelda fans could expect from the new adventure.

According to a rough translation by the Twitter account and YouTube channel 'Genki_JPN', you can look forward to new gameplay that allows you to change the world. Here's part of his acceptance speech:

Eiji Aonuma: "In the sequel, Tears of the Kingdom, furthermore, the players free imagination will be filled with new gameplay that will bring about changes to the game world...

In a follow-up comment, Aonuma mentioned how he hoped everyone would feel "pleasantly surprised" by this and would enjoy exploring Hyrule in an "unknown" state.

Based on some of the previous trailers, it seems like Link will have access to some sort of building and crafting abilities - with all sorts of vehicle-like objects teased, along with what appears to be the return of his magnesis skills that can lift and carry certain objects. He's also got that new-look arm...