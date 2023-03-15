Earlier this year, there was a Zelda amiibo restock in certain parts of the world ahead of the release of The Legend of Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom.

Now, in a slight development, a Majora's Mask amiibo has reappeared on Best Buy's website in the US. There's no "official release date" for this restock just yet, but it's looking like North America will be given another chance to secure Nintendo's Zelda-themed amiibo line before the new game arrives in May.

https://t.co/leTE7YJYKK pic.twitter.com/AdXywLzKpA NOT LIVE: Majora's Mask Link amiibo has reappeared at Best Buy. No official release date yet, but all signs point to a Zelda amiibo restock! ( #ad March 14, 2023

As you might recall, in The Legend of Zelda: Breath of the Wild these amiibo allowed players to unlock special items and extra goodies on a daily basis. According to Nintendo, scanning amiibo from the Legend of Zelda series in the Tears of the Kingdom will unlock helpful materials and weapons - including a special paraglider fabric.

The new Zelda Link amiibo will launch alongside Tears of the Kingdom on 12th May 2023. You can get a closer look at it in our previous coverage: