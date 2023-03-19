Do I even have to say they deserve it? Because I will xenoblade 3 is one of the finest RPGS ever made it deserves every sale award and acclaim it receives the game is nothing sort of a masterpiece and I encourage any hesitant person to take the plunge on the series.

While I believe nothing is perfect xenoblade 3 is pretty darn close. It excels in an array of ways. The story is brilliantly told it brings you trough every emotion one could muster Joy, heartbreak, rage, and humor. The story goes places I am happy Nintendo allowed monolithsoft explore. The humor this game maintains is similarly amazing the amount of times this game caused me to burst out laughing was uncountable by the time I was halfway trough. And then there are the characters every one of them fleshed out in various ways each one feels like a human rather than a collection of pixels designed to entertain you. From thier writing to thier design love was put into even the most unimportant NPC’s. The characters are brought to life by a tremendous voice cast in its original language and its English dub. No matter which region you pick simply listening to these characters speak is enjoyable. This game can make the most banal conversations about gear maintenance entertaining . Then there is the combat system which is phenomenal iterating on the previous Xenoblades combat it shines brightly an infinitely customizable system that allows you to build characters to your heart’s content you can spend hundreds of hours perfecting a build for this gam. Then there are the graphics. Xenoblade 3 is one of the best looking games on switch. It is full of life beautiful animations and scenery that feels like a lived in world rather than a barren plain. Then there is the music which is phenomenal it draws on this games plot focus on music to create beautiful melodies. And the world is populated with amazing side quests that go above and beyond the industry standard of forgettable fetch quests and become experiences that you remember as fondly as the main game. Just as an example there is a long quest chain about potatoes that may be one of the best things humanity has ever made The quests have character, plot and interesting concepts. Every part of this game is extraordinary and I could not recommend both playing this game and the entire trilogy enough. Just maybe bring some tissues because you will need them

Also Nopon are funny