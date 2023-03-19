Xenoblade Chronicles 3
Image: Nintendo

Xenoblade Chronicles 3 has taken out the 'best RPG' category at the Famitsu Dengeki Game Awards 2022.

Multiple other first-party Nintendo titles were nominated with Pokémon Scarlet and Violet winning 'best scenario' and 'best character' and Splatoon 3 receiving best action game. Unsurprisingly, The Legend of Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom was also nominated as 2023's most anticipated.

FromSoftware's Elden Ring also collected a number of awards - including game of the year, placing ahead of Monster Hunter Rise: Sunbreak and a number of Switch titles. Here's the full rundown of each category (winners highlighted):

Game of the Year

Elden Ring
Monster Hunter Rise: Sunbreak
Pokemon Legends: Arceus
Pokemon Scarlet / Violet
Splatoon 3

Most Valuable Creator

FromSoftware
Game Freak
Naoki Yoshida
Splatoon 3 Development Team
Wright Flyer Studios × Key Heaven Burns Red Development Team

Best Scenario

Heaven Burns Red
Pokemon Scarlet / Violet
Xenoblade Chronicles 3

Best Graphics

Elden Ring
God of War: Ragnarok
Horizon Forbidden West

Best Music

Heaven Burns Red
Pokemon Scarlet / Violet
Xenoblade Chronicles 3

Best Actor

Aqua Minato / Aquarium
Gackt (Genesis) / Crisis Core: Final Fantasy VII Reunion
Nobu Chidori / Super Noda Game World

Best Voice Actor

Kenichi Suzumura (Zack) / Crisis Core: Final Fantasy VII Reunion
Minami Tsuda (Mio) / Xenoblade Chronicles 3
Tomori Kusunoki (Ruka Kayamori) / Heaven Burns Red

Best Character

Arven / Pokemon Scarlet and Violet
Kirby / Kirby and the Forgotten Land
Ruka Kayamori / Heaven Burns Red

Best Online Game

Final Fantasy XIV
Genshin Impact
Splatoon 3

Best Action Game

Kirby and the Forgotten Land
Monster Hunter Rise: Sunbreak
Splatoon 3

Best Action-Adventure Game

God of War: Ragnarok
Horizon Forbidden West
Sonic Frontiers

Best Adventure Game

AI: The Somnium Files – nirvanA Initiative
Dyschronia: Chronos Alternate
The Centennial Case: A Shijima Story

Best RPG

Elden Ring
Pokemon Scarlet / Violet
Xenoblade Chronicles 3

Best App

Goddess of Victory: Nikke
Heaven Burns Red
Uma Musume Pretty Derby

Best Indie Game

Needy Streamer Overload
Stray
Vampire Survivors

Best Rookie Game

Elden Ring
Heaven Burns Red
Stray

Best Esports Game

Apex Legends
Street Fighter V
Valorant

Best VTuber

Hyakumantenbara Salome
Oozora Subaru
Usada Pekora

Best Streamer

2Bro
k4sen
Shaka

Best Horror Game

Spirit Hunter: Death Mark II
The Quarry
Yomawari: Lost in the Dark

2023 Most Anticipated

Armored Core VI
Final Fantasy XVI
The Legend of Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom

Famitsu/Dengeki Special Award

7 Days to End with You

Magical Lovely Award

Persona 5 Royal

Did you play any of the award-winning titles on this list? Comment below.

[source nintendoeverything.com]