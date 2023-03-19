Xenoblade Chronicles 3 has taken out the 'best RPG' category at the Famitsu Dengeki Game Awards 2022.
Multiple other first-party Nintendo titles were nominated with Pokémon Scarlet and Violet winning 'best scenario' and 'best character' and Splatoon 3 receiving best action game. Unsurprisingly, The Legend of Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom was also nominated as 2023's most anticipated.
FromSoftware's Elden Ring also collected a number of awards - including game of the year, placing ahead of Monster Hunter Rise: Sunbreak and a number of Switch titles. Here's the full rundown of each category (winners highlighted):
Game of the Year
Elden Ring
Monster Hunter Rise: Sunbreak
Pokemon Legends: Arceus
Pokemon Scarlet / Violet
Splatoon 3
Most Valuable Creator
FromSoftware
Game Freak
Naoki Yoshida
Splatoon 3 Development Team
Wright Flyer Studios × Key Heaven Burns Red Development Team
Best Scenario
Heaven Burns Red
Pokemon Scarlet / Violet
Xenoblade Chronicles 3
Best Graphics
Elden Ring
God of War: Ragnarok
Horizon Forbidden West
Best Music
Heaven Burns Red
Pokemon Scarlet / Violet
Xenoblade Chronicles 3
Best Actor
Aqua Minato / Aquarium
Gackt (Genesis) / Crisis Core: Final Fantasy VII Reunion
Nobu Chidori / Super Noda Game World
Best Voice Actor
Kenichi Suzumura (Zack) / Crisis Core: Final Fantasy VII Reunion
Minami Tsuda (Mio) / Xenoblade Chronicles 3
Tomori Kusunoki (Ruka Kayamori) / Heaven Burns Red
Best Character
Arven / Pokemon Scarlet and Violet
Kirby / Kirby and the Forgotten Land
Ruka Kayamori / Heaven Burns Red
Best Online Game
Final Fantasy XIV
Genshin Impact
Splatoon 3
Best Action Game
Kirby and the Forgotten Land
Monster Hunter Rise: Sunbreak
Splatoon 3
Best Action-Adventure Game
God of War: Ragnarok
Horizon Forbidden West
Sonic Frontiers
Best Adventure Game
AI: The Somnium Files – nirvanA Initiative
Dyschronia: Chronos Alternate
The Centennial Case: A Shijima Story
Best RPG
Elden Ring
Pokemon Scarlet / Violet
Xenoblade Chronicles 3
Best App
Goddess of Victory: Nikke
Heaven Burns Red
Uma Musume Pretty Derby
Best Indie Game
Needy Streamer Overload
Stray
Vampire Survivors
Best Rookie Game
Elden Ring
Heaven Burns Red
Stray
Best Esports Game
Apex Legends
Street Fighter V
Valorant
Best VTuber
Hyakumantenbara Salome
Oozora Subaru
Usada Pekora
Best Streamer
2Bro
k4sen
Shaka
Best Horror Game
Spirit Hunter: Death Mark II
The Quarry
Yomawari: Lost in the Dark
2023 Most Anticipated
Armored Core VI
Final Fantasy XVI
The Legend of Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom
Famitsu/Dengeki Special Award
7 Days to End with You
Magical Lovely Award
Persona 5 Royal
Did you play any of the award-winning titles on this list? Comment below.
[source nintendoeverything.com]
Comments (13)
Do I even have to say they deserve it? Because I will xenoblade 3 is one of the finest RPGS ever made it deserves every sale award and acclaim it receives the game is nothing sort of a masterpiece and I encourage any hesitant person to take the plunge on the series.
While I believe nothing is perfect xenoblade 3 is pretty darn close. It excels in an array of ways. The story is brilliantly told it brings you trough every emotion one could muster Joy, heartbreak, rage, and humor. The story goes places I am happy Nintendo allowed monolithsoft explore. The humor this game maintains is similarly amazing the amount of times this game caused me to burst out laughing was uncountable by the time I was halfway trough. And then there are the characters every one of them fleshed out in various ways each one feels like a human rather than a collection of pixels designed to entertain you. From thier writing to thier design love was put into even the most unimportant NPC’s. The characters are brought to life by a tremendous voice cast in its original language and its English dub. No matter which region you pick simply listening to these characters speak is enjoyable. This game can make the most banal conversations about gear maintenance entertaining . Then there is the combat system which is phenomenal iterating on the previous Xenoblades combat it shines brightly an infinitely customizable system that allows you to build characters to your heart’s content you can spend hundreds of hours perfecting a build for this gam. Then there are the graphics. Xenoblade 3 is one of the best looking games on switch. It is full of life beautiful animations and scenery that feels like a lived in world rather than a barren plain. Then there is the music which is phenomenal it draws on this games plot focus on music to create beautiful melodies. And the world is populated with amazing side quests that go above and beyond the industry standard of forgettable fetch quests and become experiences that you remember as fondly as the main game. Just as an example there is a long quest chain about potatoes that may be one of the best things humanity has ever made The quests have character, plot and interesting concepts. Every part of this game is extraordinary and I could not recommend both playing this game and the entire trilogy enough. Just maybe bring some tissues because you will need them
Also Nopon are funny
Best Scenario: Pokemon Violet?
LOL!
Best indie should've been Chained Echoes, just sayin~
As for Xenoblade 3 getting being the best rpg of 2022, congratulations to it. I personally can't get into the Xenoblade series, but I do understand the appeal.
2022 had so many awesome rpgs. Legends Arceus totally revamped Pokemon and it is just ludicrously enjoyable to play. Legends Arceus should've been nominated over Scarlet/Violet. Also finally getting Persona 5 Royal was a huge asset to the switch and outside of Nintendo, Elden Ring was a smash hit. 2022 was great for rpgs, how does one pick?
@Eagly even articles are no escape from your essays
elden ring should have been rpg game of the year it deserved it... this clearly was a biased award show..
@Aurumonado True, I think some plot points make a bit more sense in Scarlet.
@Kermit1 just like nopon there is no escape
@Aurumonado at least gamefreak didn’t win most valuable Creator
@johnedwin Except it literally won game of the year beating XB3 in same category. Bias? No. Inconsistent on their decision metric? Hell yes.
Lists like this always have me "ok, that's fair" half of the time while "what in the bloody hell?" the other half.
I'm sorry but even the nominations are weird. It's like they only remember a dozen of games exists
Well, with only three to choose from, then yeah, I guess it wins easily, even coming from a person who disliked Xenoblade 3 in a lot of ways. But when you see stuff like ‘best character: Arven’ with hecking Kirby being an option, then you lose all my respect quickly xD Whatever the awards are worth, that makes the entire thing look like a joke. Best scenario for pokemon? Will you be here all week?
@johnedwin Listen, it got every other award under the sun in every other award show. Just let us have this one.
Well, at least this block of awards recognized Xenoblade Chronicles 3's excellence. However, no matter the list, some of the nominees usually leave me scratching my head....
