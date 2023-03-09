Well folks, the big movie event of the year is almost upon us.

No, we're not talking about Barbie, we're talking about The Super Mario Bros. Movie, which is set to launch on April 5th, 2023 (or around that time, depending on where you're based).

With that in mind, Nintendo is set to debut the final trailer for the upcoming movie, and just like previous Directs, you can watch it right here on Nintendo Life and chat with your gaming peers while you're at it.

The show kicks off at 10pm GMT / 2pm PT / 5pm ET / 8am AET (March 10th), so make sure you're here in good time so you don't miss out on the accompanying banter.