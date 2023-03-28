A recent investigation by NME has found reports of crunch culture and poor working conditions in game development at Ubisoft Paris following a similar allegation by the French trade union Solidaires Informatique last week alleging high rates of sick leave and developer 'burn out'.
The report includes direct quotes from several developers on Just Dance 2023 and claims that Ubisoft Paris workers encountered a "mess" during the game's production, with multiple unrealistic demands being set by studio bosses.
Issues cited include claims of the studio not having settled on the game's production engine despite a tight deadline and just nine months of production time left, and the need to implement "impossible" creative decisions "that had to be considered at all costs".
According to NME's sources, these work standards allegedly produced an environment of crunch culture where overtime shifts became commonplace, with some employees being "explicitly encouraged to work overtime" by "intimidating" figures. Workers on Just Dance 2023 were the focus of the investigation, though one of the anonymous interviewees suggested that “every project at Ubi Paris [is] affected by crunch culture”.
The appointment of managing director Marie-Sophie de Waubert is cited by the same employee as a positive, however, highlighting a "real cohesion" within the Paris team itself.
This is the latest in a series of stories regarding the troubled publisher, with reports of the company's employee ranks being depleted in recent years due to alleged misconduct and wider management issues, PR blunders and apologies from CEO Yves Guillemot, and share price tumbles following dire sales reports.
You can read NME's full report here.
[source nme.com]
Comments (7)
Yves “ball is in your court” Guillemot needs to go. Ubisoft has no hope under his rancid leadership.
And let us never forget that Yves's son Charlie Guillemot is an alleged slimeball. https://www.gamespot.com/articles/ubisoft-ceos-son-charlie-guillemot-resigns-from-the-company/1100-6492124/
But…but…I thought the circumstances were “improved” over at Ubisoft?
I am shocked!
SHOCKED!
...well, not that shocked.
The effort made to improve Just Dance to feel modern with 2023 Edition shouldn’t go unrecognized. The new engine allows these songs to be so much more animated, not to mention the general improvements to the gameplay. the Just Dance team is notably smaller than most Ubisoft teams, so I can imagine how hard it was rehaul everything while still maintaining a yearly cadence.
Ubisoft is going to burn out their developers and steer away talented programmers from Game Development in general, because Yves hates acknowledging his own leadership blunders. In a company even moderately less nepotistic, the board would call for him to step down.
The tech industry is hard at work replacing you with AI. Then you won't have to worry about it. Food, shelter and ammo will be top of mind. A different kind of crunch if you will.
For some reason, this doesn't surprise me. I still feel bad for the people involved, but this situation, particularly with Ubisoft is to be expected.
Tap here to load 7 comments
Leave A Comment
Hold on there, you need to login to post a comment...